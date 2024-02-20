"Slutted out by the young whippersnappers" - Gilbert Arena is appalled at Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan pulling breakup 'scam'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's being together made headlines for a year, with fans divided on the nature of the relationship. Some found the relationship to be quite awkward, given the fact that Larsa Pippen is the ex-wife of Marcus' father's former teammate. Others shrugged off the situation, pointing to the fact that the pair are both consenting adults.

After much debate, and plenty of media appearances, the couple made headlines recently when reports indicated that they broke up. Marcus seemed shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, along with a Kanye West song from his latest album. Meanwhile, Larsa garnered tons of attention with a selfie.

Since then, it appears as though they're back together, or at the very least seeing each other once again. On his Instagram story, Marcus Jordan shared a photo of chopsticks, tagging Larsa in a moment many fans took to indicate they were out on a date.

Under a photo posted on Instagram, Marcus Jordan commented a heart. Indicating that the pair seem to be on good terms once again. NBA vet Gilbert Arenas wasn't pleased. In a recent video for his YouTube channel, Arenas went off on the pair for scamming fans and making it look like they broke up.

"Let's be honest, they probably were scamming and if they were scamming that's horrible. A 49 year old woman who's been slutted out by the young whippersnappers out here... Why are you allowing us to attack your relationship"

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan roasted by comedian

Gilbert Arenas wasn't the only one to roast Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. The couple recently went out in Florida, where they attended a comedy show in Miami Beach.

PageSix reported the story, while TMZ provided photos. Showing the two together at comedian Greg Romero Wilson's show. In a video obtained by TMZ, the comedian can be heard taking aim at Larsa Pippen and the controversial nature of the relationship.

“Larsa Pippen is here with Marcus Jordan. Listen, you’re a legend. You’re the only person that’s ever managed to f–k up both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan at the same time. You’re basically the greatest New York Knick of all time. You should be in their ring of honor. They owe you — the only one who could do it.”

Although Larsa had removed all photos of Marcus from her Instagram, and unfollowed Jordan on the platform, the latest indications are that they're back on. The pair now follow each other on social media again, and then reportedly went out last week to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Whether or not the couple are back together with the end goal being an engagement remains to be seen.