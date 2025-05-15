"So damn proud of you" - Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle drops heartfelt message as Timberwolves advance to WCF

Julius Randle has officially entered the Conference finals round for the first time in his career. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is playing his most successful NBA season and nobody was more proud of the NBA forward than his wife Kendra Randle.

Kendra Randle sat courtside at Target Center to support her husband in Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors. After sealing the series by 4-1, Kendra proudly recorded Randle soaking it all in on the court, before he walked to the locker room.

She also dropped a heartfelt message for Julius Randle in the caption of the Instagram Story.

"4-1!!!!! So damn proud of you!" she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@kendrarandle_]

Anthony Edwards might be the biggest star on the Timberwolves roster, but this playoff story is about Julius Randle. Not only has Randle been consistent for his team in this playoffs, but he has also scaled up in crucial moments when his team has needed him.

Kendra Randle proudly shares husband Julius Randle's impressive playoff run

This is the best Julius Randle has ever looked in playoffs, or perhaps in his career. When the Timberwolves acquired Randle in the Kar-Anthony Towns trade, a big chunk of the basketball world believed that the New York Knicks had won the trade.

Just over eight months later, he is in the Western Conference finals for the first time in his career. Kendra Randle, the proud wife of the Timberwolves star extended her celebration by flaunting Randle's stat line in the 2024-25 postseason. She reposted the post by @TheHoopCentral, featuring Randle's points, rebounds and assists in all 10 playoff games.

Kendra reacted to the post with a series of face-exhaling emojis.

[Credit: IG/@kendrarandle_]

Julius Randle has been at his absolute best besides his co-star Anthony Edwards. He started his playoffs with the Timberwolves with 16 points against the LA Lakers, but he was very efficient from the field. However, that would be the lowest point that Randle would go on to score in this playoffs.

He has not only been scoring well but Randle has also upped his assists game, which makes him even more lethal on the court. His best game happened to be Game 3 against the Warriors. In a crucial game, Randle had a triple-double, accounting for 54 of a total of 102 points by Minnesota.

The T'Wolves forward is averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 34.5% from the 3-point line. Randle and the Timberwolves will have a bigger challenge if the OKC Thunder closes the series against the Denver Nuggets.

