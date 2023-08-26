“So flashy losers?“ – Carmelo Anthony snubbing LeBron James & Kobe Bryant on his list of ‘pure hoopers’ has NBA fans mocking him

Carmelo Anthony may have already retired recently, but he still loves to talk about the game of basketball when he gets a chance to do so. Anthony recently had a chance to share his list of "pure hoopers" and fans had a lot to say about his choices.

Melo talked about loving players who are pure hoopers. In his definition, pure hoopers are players who can play the game of basketball anywhere. He also mentioned that for a basketball player to be considered a pure hooper, he should also be able to play regardless of the equipment being used.

"I love pure hoopers. I love guys that get to it." The 10-time All-Star said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"AI (Allen Iverson) is a pure hooper, T-Mac, JR Smith, Lou Will, Jamal Crawford. KD is a true hooper, myself... It's not the best players, it's not the most talented. It's just guys that you can... put them anywhere on God's green earth and they go do what they gotta do."

Expand Tweet

Upon hearing the players he mentioned, fans quickly shared their thoughts online. There were fans who were caught off guard that he didn't mention players like LeBron James or Kobe Bryant. Here are some of the best reactions from the fans.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Regardless of what fans think, it's important to take note that this is Anthony's list of pure hoopers. While many stars in the NBA can score in any league, the players mentioned by Melo bring a different kind of flair to the game, as per Anthony.

You might also be interested in reading this: Watch: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade celebrate in style at Michael Jordan's 50th birthday bash

Kawhi Leonard wanted to learn Carmelo Anthony's moves

One of the biggest compliments a player can give to other players is to try and learn from them. According to former New York Knicks trainer, Chris Brickley, Kawhi Leonard approached him one time, saying that he wanted to learn Carmelo Anthony's moves.

At first, he reached out to the former Knicks star for approval and went to work as soon as Melo said yes. This was before Leonard was even a star in the league. It helped him take his game to another level, etching his name in the history books.

"I worked with Kawhi," Brickley said. "This was before he was an All-Star. He came up to me and was like, 'I want to learn Melo's moves.' So I was like okay, I asked Melo, he said sure. We worked, and [Kawhi] had a breakout season. Won a championship, was an All-Star, was [Finals MVP], and I was like wow."

Expand Tweet

It makes one think about Melo's offensive game, which was almost flawless. Analyzing it, some fans might start to wonder how many championships Anthony would have if he had the same defensive tenacity as Leonard.

Also read: Watch: Kiyan Anthony dominates as he schools father Carmelo Anthony on the basketball court

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)