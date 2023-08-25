Watch: Kiyan Anthony dominates as he schools father Carmelo Anthony on the basketball court

Former 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still has his game at age 39. However, it appears that he’s already having a hard time keeping up with his son, high school basketball star, Kiyan Anthony.

Carmelo and Kiyan recently squared off in a friendly game of 1-on-1 basketball. In a clip from their matchup, shared by Kiyan’s mother, La La, Kiyan can be seen dominating his father.

That includes Kiyan blowing by Carmelo for an easy layup and hitting a series of tough step-back 3-pointers.

Here's the video:

After beating his father, Kiyan backed up his recent claim from his Overtime docuseries “The Evolution” about Carmelo not being able to guard him:

“My dad getting old. He can’t keep up with me,” Kiyan said.”

Kiyan Anthony on his dream to make the NBA

Kiyan Anthony playing for Team Melo in the Nike EYBL

Kiyan Anthony has been rising up high school basketball rankings. The Long Island Lutheran High School shooting guard is ranked 52nd in ESPN’s “2025 ESPN 60” ranking for the class of 2025.

According to Anthony, after his recent success, he's now finally starting to realize that an NBA career may be within reach for him. During an interview with the New York Post last month, Anthony spoke about his dream to make the NBA.

The 16-year-old said that he only realized that the NBA could be a real possibility for him in the last year:

“The NBA wasn’t in the picture (a year ago) because I didn’t know how good I was, and I didn’t know how good I was going to be,” Anthony said.

Anthony added that his game has improved substantially over the year. That has led him to feel like he can compete against all of the top high school basketball stars in the United States:

“When I got to high school, I didn’t think I was really good, but this past year, I took a big leap and now I feel like I can compete with the best in the country,” Anthony said.

“I really developed. Now I see myself guarding the best players on the other team and going at them on offense. Before I would have relied on someone else on my team to do that.”

Anthony still has a long way to go before making the NBA. However, considering the support of his father and his ever-improving game, he appears to be on the right track.

