Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony stays in staunch defense of his GOAT pick, Paul George- "Not the goat, my goat"

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s son, has been immersed in basketball since he was little. He doesn’t allow his bias to cloud his judgment about the best players to ever play the game.

Here’s what he had to say when asked to name his best player ever (via hoops bot):

“Paul George, best player ever. Not the GOAT, my GOAT.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

hoops bot @hoops_bot Carmelo's son, Kiyan Anthony: Paul George is the best player ever. Not THE GOAT, but my GOAT. Top 3 is Paul George, Kobe, Melo

When asked to rank his top three players of all time, the younger Anthony didn’t even hesitate:

“Paul George, Kobe [Bryant] and Carmelo Anthony.”

The recently retired Anthony must be out of breath laughing at his son’s answer. Kiyan Anthony will soon be playing for Long Island Lutheran in Brookville. He is also ranked 62nd among prospects for the 2025 collegiate season by 247 Sports.

Carmelo Anthony’s son has received offers from Bryant, George Mason and Syracuse where the former NBA player won an NCAA championship.

Kiyan Anthony is the latest to shockingly call Paul George the greatest player ever.

Recently, Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft also said the same thing. Here’s what the Charlotte Hornets rookie had to say about the LA Clippers forward’s status in basketball:

"I actually don't think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. I think my GOAT of basketball is Paul George. I grew up watching him, so it was never just LeBron."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate



(via: “I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball... My GOAT of basketball is Paul George.”Brandon Miller weighs in on the GOAT debate(via: @ScoopB

Paul George’s resume is nowhere near the career of LeBron James and Michael Jordan. For one, “PG13” hasn’t even sniffed the NBA finals compared to “Air Jordan” who is undefeated in six championships. “King James” also has four titles to his name and could add another one next season.

Carmelo Anthony may not be Kiyan Anthony’s GOAT but the recently-retired NBA player should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer

Carmelo Anthony retired without winning that elusive NBA championship. His resume, though, is something Kiyan should be proud of. It was a career only a few players will even match.

“Melo” may be championship-less but he sure is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Anthony is a 10x All-Star, six-time All-NBA, the 2012-13 scoring champ and a three-time Olympic gold medal winner.

NBA @NBA



Thank you, Carmelo! 10x NBA All-Star, 6x All-NBA selection, 9th most points all-time and 75th Anniversary Team member…Thank you, Carmelo!

In a poignant message after announcing his retirement, the former Knick had this to say:

"When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it's not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or the praise because my story has always been more than basketball. My legacy: my son, it's in you."

Kiyan Anthony doesn’t look at his father as the GOAT in basketball. "Melo", though, unquestionably names his son as his greatest achievement.

Also read: How good is Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony? Former NBA star's son receives offers from Syracuse, Tennessee, and more

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault