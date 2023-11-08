"So people who can’t compete can": Former Lakers champ cites bold reason behind LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal's missed calls

NBA champion Metta World Peace said missed calls on league superstars like LeBron James are already a common occurrence to somehow level the playing field.

The former defensive player of the year, who also won a league title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010, shared this bold claim in reaction to the news that the Lakers contacted the league office about missed foul calls against James in their narrow 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.

Metta World Peace took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his take on the matter, citing how high-level players like James and Shaquille O’Neal do not always get the calls during games to allow players not in the same class to compete against them.

The 2004 NBA All-Star said:

“King James and Shaq always get missed calls to even out the game so people who can’t compete can. I don’t know how the hood their composure. But overall, a great start to the NBA season.”

As per ESPN, the Lakers reached out to the league following their loss to the Heat in Miami over what they deemed to be numerous missed foul calls.

The team pointed to plays pertaining to those involving superstar LeBron James, sharing video clips of what it believed to be illegal contact made by Heat players against the 19-time NBA All-Star.

While James finished with 30 points, he only went to the free-throw line four times and made all of them. So far this season, the Lakers veteran has attempted six free throws per game.

The loss to the Heat was the second straight for Los Angeles, dropping to 3-4 for the season. Next for the Lakers is a showdown on the road with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

LeBron James impresses NBA fans despite loss to Heat

While the Lakers fell to the Miami Heat, LeBron James impressed many NBA fans with his passionate performance in leading the Lakers almost to victory, even with All-Star teammate Anthony Davis limited due to a groin injury.

‘The King’ led the charge for the undermanned Lakers, finishing with 30 points, but it was not enough as they fell 108-107.

His efforts, however, did not go unnoticed, with fans applauding his efforts on social media.

Below is what some of them wrote on X:

@erujabidi wrote: in year 60 of his life… wow

@nnamanieric0 wrote: Beautiful Work rate is remarkable

@Avery822 wrote: He is the King

@gulatiLFC wrote: It’s year 21 & King James is still [on fire]

@dxvanteog wrote: HES 39!!!!

At 38 years old, LeBron James is currently playing his 21st season in the NBA and his sixth with the Lakers.