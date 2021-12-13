"So phony GOAT; Jordan would've never" - Skip Bayless takes a shot at LeBron James for celebrating dunks in LA Lakers' win over a weak Orlando Magic side

Skip Bayless is no fan of LeBron James. The longtime NBA analyst and commentator has been a perennial critic of LeBron even when the 36-year-old comes up with great performances. And Sunday night was no different as LeBron tallied 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 12-of-20 (60.0%) from the floor to lead the LA Lakers to an impressive 106-94 victory against the Orlando Magic at home.

LeBron's all-round game was punctuated by a number of dunks, which would have been celebrated by most NBA fans across the world. Skip Bayless, however, viewed it differently. He tweeted:

"I love watching LeBron front-run and flex and celebrate dunks against a 5-22 team (without its best player Jalen Suggs). So phony GOAT. Jordan would've NEVER."

Bayless was making the comparison with NBA legend Michael Jordan, the player whom he rates higher than LeBron and refers to as the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT).

Skip Bayless taunts LeBron for playing extended minutes versus Orlando

Skip Bayless wasn't done with his criticism of LeBron though. He had more to say against the 17-time All-Star. As LeBron continued to remain in the game with the Lakers heading to a comfortable win against the Magic, Bayless took a dim view of proceedings. Skip Bayless tweeted:

"LOL: LeBron just played all the way to the buzzer against 5-23 Orlando, even jacking up a three (that missed) near the buzzer. Triple double! 30 points! Please, 'King.'"

Just a couple of weeks ago, Skip Bayless came down heavily on LeBron for trying to imitate Michael Jordan. When the Lakers took on the Detroit Pistons on November 28, it appeared that LeBron attempted a free-throw with his eyes shut during the game.

Bayless took umbrage at LeBron's effort as he thought the Lakers' superstar was trying to emulate a similar moment from MJ's famed career. Skip Bayless said of LeBron during his show, Undisputed:

"LeBron is obsessed with outdoing Jordan. If LeBron did close his eyes, it was a pathetic moment to try it. It's Detroit! What are you doing, LeBron?!"

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



