"So we still the slaves and they still the masters" - Snoop Dogg accuses the NBA and NFL of having a lack of black owners

The NBA and NFL are brought into the news quite often regarding racial problems in the USA. During the Black Lives Matter movement, which was instigated mainly by the George Floyd incident, fans and media outlets were curious to know about the two leagues' stance regarding the debacle.

Both organizations showed tremendous support, but there is still a sentiment that the leagues don't represent equality in all forms.

Snoop Dogg speaks out on racial disparity amongst owners in the NBA and NFL

Rapper and celebrity Snoop Dogg was recently interviewed by the New York Times, which touched on a variety of subjects. A notable fan of American team sports, especially basketball, Snoop Dogg is a well-known supporter of 17-time NBA champions LA Lakers.

Speaking of racial disparity when it comes to owners in the NBA and NFL, Snoop said -

"Like, why don’t we have an owner in an NFL? That’s just racist. Period, point blank. We need to own an NFL team. We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan. But the whole league is 90 percent Black. So we still the slaves and they still the masters."

Snoop Dogg's frustration stems from the fact that the NBA only has one black majority owner, former superstar Michael Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets. In the NFL, there are two people of color: Pakistani American Shahid Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Asian American Kim Pegula of the Buffalo Bills.

What's remarkable is the fact that both the leagues are dominated by African-American athletes. The biggest NBA stars - LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry - are all black, and the NFL has a similar talent pool of African-Americans.

There has been severe racial tension in the United States since 2020 when police departments across the nation were accused of systematic racism. Since the George Floyd incident, black athletes, especially from the NBA and the NFL, have tried to bring to light incidents similar to Floyd's, and both the organizations have vehemently condemned racism.

Related to the subject, a recent video of New Orleans Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes being reprimanded by the LAPD received significant attention, and police can be seen placing him under arrest with considerable force. Hayes is of African-American origin, and fans on social media have accused the police of unwarranted behavior against the young center.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police have requested that the NBA take strict action against Hayes.

