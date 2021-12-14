Soccer club Paris St. Germain releases first holiday collection with Jordan Brand

For the first time, soccer club PSG and Jordan Brand have dropped a one-off ‘Holiday’ style collection together.

The clothing breaks away from Paris Saint-Germain’s traditional colors of red and blue, opting for a seasonal palette of green and black. Lifestyle pieces will range from feature apparel to accessories. Puffer jackets, bomber jackets, hoodies, joggers, shirts and caps are all in the holiday colorway and are co-branded with the PSG and Jordan logos throughout.

Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip Jordan Brand x PSG gear is available to buy from today & this is the French champions’ Parc des Princes megastore moments before opening this morning... Jordan Brand x PSG gear is available to buy from today & this is the French champions’ Parc des Princes megastore moments before opening this morning... https://t.co/AN3bjLo0vI

Since 1984, the Jordan has been making waves and creating a legacy in the sneaker game.

The first signature shoe for Jordan, the Air Jordan 1, came in many colorways, but the most famous were the black-and-red colorway.

Those shoes were not allowed to be worn during games because they did not conform to the league's uniform policy. NBA commissioner David Stern's original warning letter from February 2018 came after Jordan wore the black-and-red AJ1 during the 1985 Slam Dunk Contest. The letter references Jordan wearing black-and-red Air Ships during a preseason game in October 1984.

Nike seized on that caution to create advertising that sold the idea the black-and-red AJ1 was banned, with a commercial saying the NBA "threw them out of the game." Jordan never wore the iconic shoe in an NBA game.

The marketing campaign stirred up enough controversy to make them popular, let alone being on the feet of Michael Jordan. Propeled by what sneaker heads now refer to as the 'Bred,' the AJ1 was an instant hit.

Propeled by Nike's marketing and a fantastic design melded with his charisma and playing style, Jordan became the name on the most famous signature NBA shoe outside of Converse's Chuck Taylors. His ability to ‘fly’ increased the public’s desire to own a pair. MJ birthed a marketing movement simply by his playstyle. Everyone wanted to own a pair of Jordan Brand shoes and fly through the air like Mike.

The updates -- and successive hits -- kept the shoe line relevant. And so birthed the Air Jordans coming with new colors and features year after year. The Air Jordan III, released in 1988 and famously worn by Jordan during the 1988 Slam Dunk contest, has been reported to be the favorite of Jordan’s of all the designs throughout the years.

Today the brand is repped by many stars signed to the Jordan Brand. Players like Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and many more wear Jordan Brand, with many producing their own signature lines, on the court.

So how did Jordan make his way onto the field?

PSG x Jordan Brand Holiday Collection

Jordan Brand Meets PSG

In 2018, Jordan and his brand were looking to grow in a new direction. Jordan then decided to join the pitch, bringing on French football team Paris Saint-Germain with an apparel deal. Going forward, Jordan Brand released co-branded apparel and sneakers together. PSG have reworked their colors into shoes such as the Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 6 and Air Jordan 4 and more.

Jordan Brand, also known as JB or simply Jordan, is the arm of Nike formed with Michael Jordan to produce and sell Jordan sneakers. These sneakers were created by Nike designers Tinker Hatfield, Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein