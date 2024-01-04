“Soft a** n***a, you don’t go hard" - Alleged leaked audio shows what triggered Devin Booker's beef with Paul George in 2021

Fans know Devin Booker and Paul George aren't fond of each other. Frequently, when they play against each other, things get severe, and harsh words are spewed. Footage of their matchup in 2021 proves that there is obvious beef between the two.

The rivalry gets even more interesting since they play in the same conference and division. The two stars play each other frequently, giving fans a deeper look at their relationship and how they handle it.

In the footage, George drew a foul on Cameron Payne, who was with the Phoenix Suns then. The two fell on the floor, but George got up first and seemed to have some words to say to the point guard. Booker quickly went to his teammate's aid, and things got chippy as the two stars talked trash to each other.

The LA Clippers star called out the three-time All-Star and told him he wasn't tough and threatened him to watch his mouth. Booker retaliated with a couple of his own disses.

"Soft a** n****," Booker said to George. "You don't go hard. Go hard then. Sit your a** down. F*** out of here."

After that sequence, George didn't talk back to Booker. But that fueled their rivalry even more.

When did the beef between Devin Booker and Paul George start?

Opposing stars tend to get the best out of each other, but as time passes, things change. That's how George described his relationship with Devin Booker, who was once just a friendly competitor trying to get the best out of him. The Clippers star talked about what happened between the two of them, and it all started with their on-court incident in 2021.

"Things got intense when we played Phoenix, and discussions sparked. I can't pinpoint where it took the nasty turn," George said. "Initially I had a good relationship with Devin, considering him my little brother in the league. But something changed, and now our relationship has crossed a line."

On Wednesday night, when the Clippers beat the Suns 131-122, Booker was asked about how his beef with George started. He downplayed it and told the media that it's part of being competitors.

"That's where it started and it's never been resolved," Booker said. "It's just hoops, man. It's competitive. It never lives off the floor. It's fine."

According to Booker, he doesn't care if it ever gets resolved or not. It looks like fans will have to watch the two get intense at times when they play against each other moving forward.

