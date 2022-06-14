"Some guys have their own special category that you can't mess with... Steph Curry is in there by himself" - Shaquille O'Neal puts Warriors star in his top 10 all-time greatest players

Shaquille O'Neal has been a huge fan of Steph Curry for years and has always defended the Baby-Faced Assassin. He calls him his favorite player because he hasn't seen anyone do what Curry does. The Big Diesel believes Curry is already one of the top 10 greatest players in NBA history. He said Curry doesn't need a fourth championship ring to enter that exclusive group.

On "ESPN's First Take," O'Neal said:

"He's already in my company. ... Some guys have their own special category that you can't mess with. For example, when it comes to the most dominant – Wilt, myself. The GOAT? You always got Kobe, LeBron and Mike. When it comes to the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is in there by himself. So does that make him top 10? In my opinion, it does."

O'Neal believes that Curry is the greatest in a particular skill set and that unique talent makes him a top 10 all-time player.

O'Neal said that if someone asked about the most dominant player in NBA history, the answer is usually between Wilt Chamberlain or himself. He said if there is a discussion around the greatest player of all time, the answer is either LeBron James, Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. However, when talking about the best shooter to ever play the game, Curry is arguably the only answer.

Shaquille O'Neal lauds Steph Curry's Game 4 performance in the NBA Finals

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors during Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals

Steph Curry hurt his foot during a loose ball scuffle in the fourth quarter of Game 3, and questions arose regarding his health and availability. However, he made a statement right away that he would play Game 4 regardless of his injury status. Not only did he play, but he also dropped 43 points and 10 rebounds to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit.

He carried the Golden State Warriors on his back in Friday's 107-97 win. In the process, he became one of just five guards in NBA Finals history with a 40-point double-double, joining Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade.

Many analysts and former players have suggested Curry should win the Finals MVP award even if the Warriors lose the Finals. Hundreds of players and analysts reacted to his game on social media, with some calling it his "Flu Game," comparing it to Michael Jordan's Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

On "First Take," Shaquille O'Neal lauded Curry's Game 4 heroics. He called him an "all-time great" and said that he delivered a performance when everyone wanted him to. O'Neal said:

"I love the way he plays the game. He plays with great energy, great passion. And you knew that, as great as a player he is, he was going to have a game like that. He needed to have a game like that for them to win, and that's what great players do."

The Warriors host the Boston Celtics at home for Game 5 and are expected to win Monday's game. They re-captured home-court advantage and have two games at home in the remaining best-of-three series.

