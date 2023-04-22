Sonya Curry pokes fun at Steph Curry & Seth Curry: “I used to dress them alike when they were little”

Sonya Curry's two sons are two of the most well-known names in basketball, but it doesn't make them immune to parental embarrassment. Steph and Seth Curry were photographed wearing matching attire on Thursday night, which drew a lot of laughter from fans on social media.

It turns out that fans weren't the only ones who noticed the Curry brothers' clothes. Sonya Curry, their mother, took notice as well and quickly chimed in with a hilarious piece of information. She claims she dressed the pair alike when they were little.

"I used to dress them alike when they were little ... and they hated it"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below you can see the photos of the two brothers in their game-day fits.

Fortunately for Steph Curry, he and the Golden State Warriors were able to pick up a massive 114-97 win over the Sacramento Kings to bring the series to 2-1. Although the team's struggles on the road are well documented, with a Game 3 win, they were able to keep the Kings from capturing a 3-0 lead.

Unfortunately, for Seth Curry and the Brooklyn Nets, the team dropped a Game 3 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. With that being said, at the time of publication, Curry and the Nets are currently facing the 76ers in Game 4 where they hope to stave off elimination

Sonya Curry and her relationship with Steph and Seth Curry

From everything we know, Sonya Curry has a great relationship with all of her kids. Prior to her divorce from ex-husband Dell Curry, the power couple were frequently seen together cheering both of their sons on. If the two brothers would play against one another, the parents would each wear one of their jerseys.

Although the parents have now split up, Sonya Curry has made it clear that her sons are her first priority. The couple released a statement at the time of their split through People Magazine, which read:

“Our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness. We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

After 33 years of marriage, it's no wonder that the pair separating has made quite a few headlines. According to Steph, however, the kids have had to learn who their parents are as individuals, and what makes them both happy.

"It’s difficult, but it’s also understanding who they are individually as people. Getting to know them and what makes them happy now, They’ve always been the anchors of our family in terms of doing exactly what I just said I want for my kids — they did that for me and my brother and my sister."

Both Curry brothers are in action in this playoffs and are vital members of their respective teams as well.

Poll : 0 votes