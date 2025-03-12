"Soooo good": La La Anthony gives seal of approval as son Kiyan Anthony chops cheese with popular TikTok chef in Brooklyn

Carmelo Anthony's ex La La Anthony gave her seal of approval to a famous TikTok chef as her son Kiyan Anthony joined the social media star behind the counter. On Wednesday, La La Anthony shared a reel from Rahim Mohamed, also known as Rah Money, on her story.

The reel featured Kiyan Anthony as a guest appearance, participating with Mohamed in making his sandwich behind the counter. Kiyan follows the trend popularized by the fast food chef and calls out his every step of making the sandwich.

La La Anthony gave her approval to the food in her story's caption:

"I actually tried this....SOOOOO GOOD!!!!!"

La La Anthony gives her seal of approval to TikTok chef on her IG story. (Credits: @lala/Instagram)

Mohamed has over one million followers on his Instagram handle and over five million followers on his TikTok account. He has become popular for his unique style of making sandwiches and has featured new-gen celebrities like Kai Cenat and Druski in his videos.

On the other hand, Kiyan Anthony has been making a name for himself in the basketball world. He is following in his father's footsteps as after becoming a four-star high school recruit, the Long Island Lutheran shooting guard has signed with his father's alma mater, Syracuse.

La La Anthony hypes up son Kiyan Anthony after a dominant performance in LUHI vs. Brewster game

La La Anthony hyped up her son, Kiyan Anthony, after his dominant showing against the Brewster Academy in a Nike Elite Youth Basketball league game on Thursday.

Kiyan delivered 20 points and nine rebounds. He shot 6 of 10, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, in 32 minutes.

La La Anthony hyped up her son's dominant showing with a two-word reaction to SportsCenter's Instagram post featuring Kiyan Anthony's highlights:

"Still going🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

La La Anthony hypes up her son on her IG story. (Credits: @lala/Instagram)

According to 247Sports, Kiyan is the No. 1 player in New York. The former Knicks star's son has shown great potential to follow in his father's footsteps and make it to the NBA. However, he was not named an All-American. ESPN ranks him No. 32 in the 2025 class.

