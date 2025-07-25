"Splash BLOOD brothers would be legendary" - NBA fans fired up as Warriors explore Steph Curry's reunion with brother Seth Curry this season

NBA fans reacted to news of Steph Curry's brother potentially joining him in the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, both Seth Curry and the team have mutual interest ahead of the next season.Slater wrote in his report on Thursday that the Warriors needed a shooting guard on their roster, and Seth Curry perfectly fit their offseason demands.NBA fans started reacting to the possibility of a Curry brothers reunion. Some fans had already given the potential union a name.&quot;This is the REAL Splash brothers😭😭😭😭,&quot; the fan wrote.AK @Sudharsan_AK10LINKThis is the REAL Splash brothers😭😭😭😭&quot;Splash BLOOD brothers would be LEGENDARY 👀,&quot; another fan wrote.For some fans, Seth and Steph Curry teaming up should have been a long time ago.&quot;Curry brothers teaming up is way overdue 😭.&quot;L 🫥 🔮 @BarrettsGoatLINKcurry brothers teaming up is way overdue 😭A fan was looking forward to a potential Curry brothers explosion.pawellwitt @pawellwittLINK100-point game by brothers would be sick!Some fans hilariously said that it was time for Steph and Seth Curry's father, Dell Curry, a former NBA player, to also join his son with the Warriors.&quot;Dell finna come out of retirement and join.&quot;HeatHound @PureHeatlesLINKDell finna come out of retirement and join&quot;Might as well sign Dell Curry and have the big 3,&quot; another fan wrote.2 @HoodiiShaiLINKMight as well sign Dell Curry and have the big 3Seth Curry shared that brother Steph Curry wanted him to join WarriorsEarlier this month, Seth Curry had told NBC Sports that even Steph Curry wanted him to join the Warriors. However, Seth made it clear that he would only sign with a team where he fits in the best.&quot;I always got to do what’s best for myself, obviously,&quot; Curry said. &quot;Steph would love me to come over there and play with them, the fans show me a lot of love at all times, the family would love it.&quot;In 11 seasons in the NBA, Seth Curry has played for nine teams. In 2023-24, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he reunited with his father, Dell Curry, the team's television color commentator. Seth Curry has been one of the most efficient shooters in the NBA, going 43.3% from the 3-point line in his career. Last season, he shot a career-high 45.6% from beyond the arc. He also averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 68 games played for Charlotte.