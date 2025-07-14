Warriors trade rumors: Steph Curry-led Warriors' hot pursuit of dream Seth Curry reunion takes major step

The Golden State Warriors are aiming for a dream reunion of superstar Steph Curry and his brother, Seth Curry. During an interview with NBC earlier this month, Seth showed interest in playing with his older brother.

According to a recent report by Clutch Point's Brett Siegel, Seth's name was brought up during a free agency conversation in the Warriors' front office meeting.

In conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole in July, Seth Curry revealed that his joining the Warriors would make Steph Curry and the entire family happy.

"Steph would love me to come over there and play with them, the fans show me a lot of love at all times, the family would love it," Seth Curry said. "I've always embraced the Warriors and their system and love the way they play, and you never know what could happen."

Like his brother, Seth Curry is one of the top three-point shooters in the league. Last season, in 68 games, Seth averaged 6.5 points in 15 minutes and shot a career-high 45.6% from beyond the arc. In 11 years, Seth Curry has shot =<40.0% from the three-point line seven times.

Steph Curry turned 37 this March. Apart from what Seth would add to the Warriors' shooting, it is only right that the greatest shooter in NBA history gets to play with his brother before he retires.

Steph Curry on winning another title with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler

After their last championship in 2018, the Warriors' dynasty was considered over. However, Steph Curry and his squad proved everyone wrong in 2022, when they defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals to win another championship.

The Warriors' superstar is once again hearing the same chatter. Is he affected? No.

"We've heard it for even before the ‘22 championship," he told NBC Sports Bay Area on July 10.

Curry added that staying healthy was the only difference between two great teams winning and not winning a championship.

The Warriors looked like the best team in the West when Steph Curry was on the roster and defeated the 2nd seed Houston Rockets in the opening round. However, Curry got injured in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Timberwolves took them out in just five games, and Curry never returned.

The Warriors star said he still believes that the Warriors can win a title next season.

"I know I got hurt," Curry said. "But you just want to build off that for another year to build chemistry with Jimmy. You know Draymond will do his thing. Hopefully, some of our young guys are able to take another step."

Steph Curry doesn't have much time left in his NBA career. He will turn 38 next March, and the Warriors might start rebuilding the team after next season.

