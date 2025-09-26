  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Scoot Henderson
  • "Start calling him a bust" - NBA fans erupt as Damian Lillard’s $44.36M teammate suffers injury blow before Trail Blazers training camp

"Start calling him a bust" - NBA fans erupt as Damian Lillard’s $44.36M teammate suffers injury blow before Trail Blazers training camp

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Sep 26, 2025 20:26 GMT
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Scoot Henderson's injury [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Portland Trail Blazers received some bad news ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. NBA reporter Chris Haynes revealed that Scoot Henderson had torn his left hamstring before the training camp started. With Damian Lillard already out for the season, the news saw NBA fans erupt on social media.

Ad

Henderson, who is on a four-year, $44.36 million rookie deal with the Trail Blazers (per Spotrac), is expected to miss up to 8 weeks to recover from the injury. One of the reasons that the injury saw massive reactions from the fans was beacuse of Henderson's history of injuries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the news, one of the fans brutally shaded Henderson and called him a bust.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I think it’s time to start calling him a bust."
Ad

A fan feared that the Blazers guard was going to be demoted from the starting lineup.

"Smdh this isn’t good news at all because he already has an uphill battle for a starting position with Jrue and Shaedon if the team comes out strong he may end up being forced into the 6th man position."
Ad

A fan poked fun at the Portland Trail Blazers for choosing Henderson over Amen Thompson.

"Blazers really chose him over amen lmaoooooooooooooo."
Ad

Meanwhile, a fan likened the series of the NBA's offseason injuries to the NFL's training camp.

"Nba training camp looking like nfl training camp so many injuries
Ad

Another fan was shocked by the number of injuries this NBA offseason.

"Bro how many people are going to get injured before the season even starts."
Ad

One of the fans demanded that the Trail Blazers send Henderson to the G-League.

"man this guy sucks, send him back to the G."
Ad

A fan predicted it to be a bad injury for Henderson's NBA career.

"Bruh a hamstring tear? That's fuggin terrible he is cooked..."
Ad

Since getting drafted at No. 3 by the Blazers in the 2023 NBA draft, Henderson has never played more than 70 games in his career. Last season, he played 66 games for Portland and missed the last 8 games of the season because of the concussion protocol.

Damian Lillard shows faith in Portland Trail Blazers' young team

Damian Lillard is finally home, for good. After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard left to join the Milwaukee Bucks. However, even in Milwaukee, the all-star player kept his eye on the young Portland team and watched their games.

Ad

Now that he is finally back home, Lillard showed his confidence in his young players, including Toumani Camara, Henderson and Donovan Clingan.

"I want to step out there, and everybody says, ‘That’s a real team.’ I want to represent the Blazers in that way," Lillard told reporters in Sept. 21. "When we get to the tip, I want them to look at us and know this team is there...I love what I see. Being a part of that is what I’m most excited about."

Lillard himself his out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, which he suffered last season. He will make his return next season.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications