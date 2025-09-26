"Start calling him a bust" - NBA fans erupt as Damian Lillard’s $44.36M teammate suffers injury blow before Trail Blazers training camp

The Portland Trail Blazers received some bad news ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season. NBA reporter Chris Haynes revealed that Scoot Henderson had torn his left hamstring before the training camp started. With Damian Lillard already out for the season, the news saw NBA fans erupt on social media. Henderson, who is on a four-year, $44.36 million rookie deal with the Trail Blazers (per Spotrac), is expected to miss up to 8 weeks to recover from the injury. One of the reasons that the injury saw massive reactions from the fans was beacuse of Henderson's history of injuries. Reacting to the news, one of the fans brutally shaded Henderson and called him a bust.&quot;I think it’s time to start calling him a bust.&quot;Greedy | #EGE @Greedyszn1LINK@TheDunkCentral @ChrisBHaynes I think it’s time to start calling him a bustA fan feared that the Blazers guard was going to be demoted from the starting lineup. &quot;Smdh this isn’t good news at all because he already has an uphill battle for a starting position with Jrue and Shaedon if the team comes out strong he may end up being forced into the 6th man position.&quot;Old_Crow2 @Oldcrow07LINK@TheDunkCentral @ChrisBHaynes Smdh this isn’t good news at all because he already has an uphill battle for a starting position with Jrue and Shaedon if the team comes out strong he may end up being forced into the 6th man position.A fan poked fun at the Portland Trail Blazers for choosing Henderson over Amen Thompson.&quot;Blazers really chose him over amen lmaoooooooooooooo.&quot;HEADBAND LUKA @HeadbandlukaaLINK@TheDunkCentral @ChrisBHaynes Blazers really chose him over amen lmaooooooooooooooMeanwhile, a fan likened the series of the NBA's offseason injuries to the NFL's training camp.&quot;Nba training camp looking like nfl training camp so many injuriesJay @JLettucewristLINK@TheDunkCentral @ChrisBHaynes Nba training camp looking like nfl training camp so many injuriesAnother fan was shocked by the number of injuries this NBA offseason.&quot;Bro how many people are going to get injured before the season even starts.&quot;Nate @jon_garfield2LINK@TheDunkCentral @ChrisBHaynes Bro how many people are going to get injured before the season even startsOne of the fans demanded that the Trail Blazers send Henderson to the G-League.&quot;man this guy sucks, send him back to the G.&quot;WaxOnFixated @RWTWBloodyLINK@TheDunkCentral @ChrisBHaynes man this guy sucks, send him back to the GA fan predicted it to be a bad injury for Henderson's NBA career.&quot;Bruh a hamstring tear? That's fuggin terrible he is cooked...&quot;L. B. Dyno @L_B_DynoLINK@TheDunkCentral @ChrisBHaynes Bruh a hamstring tear? That's fuggin terrible he is cooked...Since getting drafted at No. 3 by the Blazers in the 2023 NBA draft, Henderson has never played more than 70 games in his career. Last season, he played 66 games for Portland and missed the last 8 games of the season because of the concussion protocol. Damian Lillard shows faith in Portland Trail Blazers' young teamDamian Lillard is finally home, for good. After 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard left to join the Milwaukee Bucks. However, even in Milwaukee, the all-star player kept his eye on the young Portland team and watched their games. Now that he is finally back home, Lillard showed his confidence in his young players, including Toumani Camara, Henderson and Donovan Clingan. &quot;I want to step out there, and everybody says, ‘That’s a real team.’ I want to represent the Blazers in that way,&quot; Lillard told reporters in Sept. 21. &quot;When we get to the tip, I want them to look at us and know this team is there...I love what I see. Being a part of that is what I’m most excited about.&quot;Lillard himself his out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, which he suffered last season. He will make his return next season.