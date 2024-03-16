Steph Curry draws inspiration from Shaquille O'Neal's Boston era to mark 36

Steph Curry is showing no signs of slowing down, even after 15 seasons in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors star turned 36 on March 14. Curry was showered with love from his friends and family, especially his wife. However, Curry chose to pay homage to Shaquille O’Neal’s stint with the Boston Celtics on his birthday.

Shaq, who is one of Curry’s biggest fans in the league, wore jersey No. 36 when he signed with the Celtics during the 2010–11 season.

The legendary center was 39 when he joined the Celtics and it was also the last season Shaq would play in the league. Curry took to his Instagram handle to show his appreciation for the Lakers legend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry posted a picture of Shaq in his Celtics jersey and captioned it,

“Year 36! Let’s get it. Appreciate all the love on Pi Day 3.14.”

March 14 has long been celebrated as Pi (ℼ) Day, the mathematical constant. The first three digits of the value of Pi are 3, 1 and 4 (3.14).

Steph Curry showed love to Shaquille O'Neal

Tagging Shaq on his story, Curry also wrote,

“Love ya Shaq.”

Before joining the Celtics, Shaq played with the Cleveland Cavaliers, joining young LeBron James. He played 53 games with the Cavaliers and averaged 12 ppg while shooting 56.6% from the field. Shaq only played 37 games with the Celtics, averaging a career-low 9.2 ppg while shooting 66.7% from the field.

Shaq on the other hand, is one of the biggest names among Curry fans. He has constantly asked and urged the NBA community to give due credit to the “Baby-face assassin”. But perhaps the loudest appreciation from Shaq came when he said that Steph Curry should be in the GOAT conversation.

Shaquille O'Neal believes Steph Curry should be in GOAT conversation

After Steph Curry won his fourth championship with the Warriors, there was little doubt left about his greatness. In an era where LeBron James established himself as one of the basketball legends, Curry built a dynasty in the Bay Area. The Warriors star essentially changed the way basketball is played in the modern era.

Shaquille O’Neal became one of the first few people who wanted Steph Curry to be included in the GOAT conversation. In Dec. 2023, in an episode of the NBA on TNT, Shaq said that it might be time to put Curry in the conversation.

“I am wondering, not saying, just wondering because he has been consistently the best shooter his whole career. I am wondering if it is time to start putting him as the best player of all time,” remarked Shaq.

Shaq even went on to say that he considered Curry a better player than him. Shaq also said that, given Curry’s resume and all the championships that he has won, the Warriors’ star players deserve a place in the conversation.

"I played 20 years, watched 20 years before that. I've never seen a guy like him. He's doing it consistently, and he has championships. I'm not putting him anywhere, I'm saying for all the chitter-chatter, is it time to just put him in the conversation?"

Curry being included in the list is debatable and perhaps many wouldn’t agree to the proposition. Nonetheless, the argument is not entirely invalid given that he has won three championships against LeBron James, the greatest in this era.