Steph Curry jokingly threatened to sue Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills after a hilarious mishap during The Match presented by Capitol One. Curry teamed up with Klay Thompson to take on the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

During the match in between holes, Miller was driving a golf cart with Draymond Green in tow. The Bills linebacker caused a minor accident when he bumped into Patrick Mahomes' golf cart. Curry's golf cart was also hit, but exaggerated the damage he received.

Quentin Sickafoose @QSickafoose #TheMatch We've seen Von Miller hit Patrick Mahomes before, but doing it with a golf cart might be a first We've seen Von Miller hit Patrick Mahomes before, but doing it with a golf cart might be a first 😂 #TheMatch https://t.co/UM96qfkPV7

In an interview after the game, Steph Curry jokingly said that he'll be calling his lawyer to sue Von Miller for the fender bender.

"I'm gonna call my lawyer real quick," Curry said. "Mr. Miller, I'm gonna call my lawyer. Mr. Buffalo Bill. It was a chain reaction, we can do a little class action lawsuit against him."

Patrick Mahomes then added:

"That's the Buffalo Bills trying to get me in the offseason."

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson loses The Match

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were the favorites to win The Match in large part due to Curry's status as a scratch golf player and +1 handicap. However, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce came out swinging to take the upset win.

Curry showed why he's one of the best athlete golfers, but his putting game was off on Wednesday. Thompson had a bad game, while Mahomes and Kelce did enough to get the win. Kelce was terrible at the start before finding his rhythm. The Kansas City Chiefs duo won the second, third, fourth, sixth and 10th holes.

Von Miller recovering from a torn ACL

Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills

Von Miller played 11 games for the Buffalo Bills last season before he was diagnosed with an ACL tear on his knee. Miller underwent successful surgery and is already on his way to recovery.

In an interview with 9 News' Mike Klis earlier this month, Miller is hoping that he'll be ready for Week 1 against the New York Jets. He explained that he was able to recover after eight months from the same injury in 2013, and he's planning to do just that this time around.

"I love guarantees," Miller said. "I want to play. In 2013, I had (ACL) surgery in January and I played at the beginning of August in the preseason. So that put me around seven months, eight months. And 10 years removed from that, 2023, I have a whole new outlook.

"I know exactly where I'm supposed to be at two months, four months, six months and in the position where I'm at now, I feel great, I feel comfortable. I feel like I'll be ready to go at the start of the season."

