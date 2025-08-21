Steph Curry rubs shoulders with Azzi Fudd and brother Dell Curry in star-studded far east tour

Shortly after wrapping up &quot;Curry Camp,&quot; Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went to China as part of his &quot;Curry Brand World Tour.&quot;The NBA superstar was joined by his brother, Seth Curry, and college basketball sensation Azzi Fudd on the tour. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming also joined Curry during a game.On Thursday, Slam Online Philippines posted a series of photos from the first-ever Curry Camp in Chongqing, China. One picture showed Steph standing beside Fudd in a white hoodie and Seth in a black hoodie.Another photo featured some fans holding a banner with Curry's famous quote from his t-shirt during the 2022 NBA Finals:&quot;Ayesha Curry can cook.&quot;In the subsequent slide, the Warriors star showed his dribbling drill with his brother joining him on the side. In a testament to his global fame, the next two slides featured his fans holding phones to capture Curry. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCurry is arguably the biggest force who changed how basketball is played across the world. The reverence for the Warriors star was evident in the overwhelming presence at Chongqing.Steph Curry bids farewell to fans in China with an emotional parting messageSteph Curry's three-day Asia tour in Chongqing concluded on Wednesday. As much as the fans were left in awe by a glimpse of the NBA superstar, Curry was also left overwhelmed by the love from fans on another continent.After the tour concluded, the four-time NBA champion posted a message on his Instagram.&quot;The warmth and energy of the people, the culture, the food, and really every moment made this trip one for the books,&quot; Cury wrote on Thursday. &quot;China, I'll be carrying these memories with me for a long time!&quot;In the lenghty video that Curry posted along with the message, he stood with Seth Curry and Azzi Fudd behind him.&quot;They turned up today,&quot; Curry said, referring to the thousands of fans in attendance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteph Curry showcased his long-range shooting and had a left-handed dunk. The video also shared a glimpse of the game between two teams, one coached by Seth and the other by him.The tour was not just a massive success, but also a testament to Curry's massive fan base across the world.