  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Stephen Curry
  • Steph Curry rubs shoulders with Azzi Fudd and brother Dell Curry in star-studded far east tour

Steph Curry rubs shoulders with Azzi Fudd and brother Dell Curry in star-studded far east tour

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 21, 2025 20:31 GMT
Steph Curry was joined by his brother Seth and UConn star Azzi Fudd on his China tour [Picture Credit: Getty]
Steph Curry was joined by his brother Seth and UConn star Azzi Fudd on his China tour [Picture Credit: Getty]

Shortly after wrapping up "Curry Camp," Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went to China as part of his "Curry Brand World Tour."

Ad

The NBA superstar was joined by his brother, Seth Curry, and college basketball sensation Azzi Fudd on the tour. Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Yao Ming also joined Curry during a game.

On Thursday, Slam Online Philippines posted a series of photos from the first-ever Curry Camp in Chongqing, China. One picture showed Steph standing beside Fudd in a white hoodie and Seth in a black hoodie.

Another photo featured some fans holding a banner with Curry's famous quote from his t-shirt during the 2022 NBA Finals:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Ayesha Curry can cook."

In the subsequent slide, the Warriors star showed his dribbling drill with his brother joining him on the side. In a testament to his global fame, the next two slides featured his fans holding phones to capture Curry.

Ad

Curry is arguably the biggest force who changed how basketball is played across the world. The reverence for the Warriors star was evident in the overwhelming presence at Chongqing.

Steph Curry bids farewell to fans in China with an emotional parting message

Steph Curry's three-day Asia tour in Chongqing concluded on Wednesday. As much as the fans were left in awe by a glimpse of the NBA superstar, Curry was also left overwhelmed by the love from fans on another continent.

Ad

After the tour concluded, the four-time NBA champion posted a message on his Instagram.

"The warmth and energy of the people, the culture, the food, and really every moment made this trip one for the books," Cury wrote on Thursday. "China, I'll be carrying these memories with me for a long time!"

In the lenghty video that Curry posted along with the message, he stood with Seth Curry and Azzi Fudd behind him.

Ad
"They turned up today," Curry said, referring to the thousands of fans in attendance.
Ad

Steph Curry showcased his long-range shooting and had a left-handed dunk. The video also shared a glimpse of the game between two teams, one coached by Seth and the other by him.

The tour was not just a massive success, but also a testament to Curry's massive fan base across the world.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications