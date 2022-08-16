“Steph Curry’s going to be a lifetime Warrior … I thought Giannis was the other guy” - NBA analyst questions why Giannis Antetokounmpo will even entertain the thought of playing for the Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo said he hasn't ruled out joining the Chicago Bulls in the future. On SiriusXM NBA Radio, NBA analyst Tim Legler was bewildered by Antetokounmpo's comments. He said Giannis is one of the league's few players who has a chance to stay with a single franchise for the entirety of his career.

"In an era in which we know that it's more likely that star players are going to move, they're not going to stay in one franchise their entire careers, there is a shortlist of guys that you maybe thought would fall into that category because they're a little bit different. I thought Giannis was in that category. I thought Steph Curry, obviously," Legler said.

"It's impossible for me to fathom even for a nanosecond Steph Curry in another jersey. Steph Curry's going to be a lifetime Warrior. He ain't playing anywhere else. I think Luka might be a guy like that. I thought Giannis was the other guy. But now, he says this and why in the world would he even entertain that?"

Antetokounmpo said he looks up to Michael Jordan. He also said he would love to play in the same stadium as MJ and for a franchise with championship pedigree.

Giannis Antetokounmpo said you never know what life could look like down the line, but he reiterated that he is staying with the Milwaukee Bucks.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Tim Legler hopes the 2x MVP stays in Milwaukee Giannis Antetokounmpo said over the weekend he’d be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls later in his careerTim Legler hopes the 2x MVP stays in Milwaukee #FearTheDeer Giannis Antetokounmpo said over the weekend he’d be open to playing for the Chicago Bulls later in his careerTim Legler hopes the 2x MVP stays in Milwaukee #FearTheDeer https://t.co/BDNIkKLlqG

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play for the Chicago Bulls?

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently on the Milwaukee Bucks' books until the end of the 2025-26 NBA season. The Greek Freak will be 31 years old when he hits free agency in the summer of 2026. He signed this five-year super-max deal in 2020 that will earn him nearly $230 million.

The Greek Freak also has a 15% trade kicker on his current deal. The kicker is a 15% bonus to his salary if the Milwaukee Bucks trade him. So, a move via trade is the only way Antetokounmpo can play for the Chicago Bulls until 2026.

The Bucks trading Antetokounmpo is unlikely, and there is no discussion. Giannis was likely participating in the common practice of offseason hypotheticals. Giannis to Chicago goes alongside the '98 Bulls playing the '17 Warriors. It's fun to consider, but it's not going to happen.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“I'm committed to the Bucks. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago.”



( @foxkickoff )



Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t rule out playing for the Bulls in the future“I'm committed to the Bucks. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago.” Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t rule out playing for the Bulls in the future 👀“I'm committed to the Bucks. Down the line, you never know. Maybe I play for Chicago.” (🎥 @foxkickoff ) https://t.co/RyKMfb5Zk9

Therefore, Giannis Antetokounmpo's dream of playing for the same franchise Michael Jordan played for will have to wait.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott