Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry drops 5-word message in heavily-pregnant mirror selfie

When Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry broke the news of her third pregnancy, she was in her emotions. While the only sister of the Golden State Warriors star was excited and most happy with the future arrival of her child, she was also unsure how the pregnancy would put a stop to several new lifestyle changes she had made after her third pregnancy.
With time, Sydel Curry has been excited with the idea of being the mom of three children. She has been posting updates about her pregnancy on her social media. Right after posting a detailed view of how she would want her delivery in her ongoing podcast with WNBA star and her godsister Cameron Brink, Sydel posted another update.
Sydel posted a mirror selfie with her baby bump on her Instagram story. The selfie also featured her husband Damion Lee and a Cameron Brink poster.
"Big Ol' baby in there," she wrote in the caption.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
According to People, Sydel Curry has struggled with infertility in the past. She had previously revealed that she had struggled for "years trying to have a baby," and "ended up having to do IVF" to have both of her previous children.
Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry expresses when she would want to deliver her child amid podcasting with Cameron Brink
Last year, Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry started their podcast "Straight to Cam," which has become successful over time. So far the podcast has garnered over 12K subscribers and skyrocketed views.
Amid the podcast's success, Sydel struggled to grapple with the fact that delivering her baby could also come at the cost of her availability for the podcast. She posted a video on her IG story.
"I was telling the Straight to Cam team that I’ll be available," Sydel said. "I want to be recording until I physically cannot talk anymore because this baby needs to come out.
"What I really hope happens is that we're mainly through an episode and my water breaks. Like how chaotic would that be, but so funny. … Probably not gonna happen, but how funny would that be?"
In December last year, in an emotional video, Sydel Curry said that her third baby was the missing part of the 'puzzle," and she was couldn't wait for the arrival of the baby.
Sydel married NBA player Damion Lee in September 2018. The couple has two children; a three-year-old son Daxon and 19-month-old daughter Daryn.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.