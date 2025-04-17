Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry drops 5-word message in heavily-pregnant mirror selfie

When Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry broke the news of her third pregnancy, she was in her emotions. While the only sister of the Golden State Warriors star was excited and most happy with the future arrival of her child, she was also unsure how the pregnancy would put a stop to several new lifestyle changes she had made after her third pregnancy.

Ad

With time, Sydel Curry has been excited with the idea of being the mom of three children. She has been posting updates about her pregnancy on her social media. Right after posting a detailed view of how she would want her delivery in her ongoing podcast with WNBA star and her godsister Cameron Brink, Sydel posted another update.

Sydel posted a mirror selfie with her baby bump on her Instagram story. The selfie also featured her husband Damion Lee and a Cameron Brink poster.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Big Ol' baby in there," she wrote in the caption.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

[Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]

According to People, Sydel Curry has struggled with infertility in the past. She had previously revealed that she had struggled for "years trying to have a baby," and "ended up having to do IVF" to have both of her previous children.

Ad

Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry expresses when she would want to deliver her child amid podcasting with Cameron Brink

Last year, Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry started their podcast "Straight to Cam," which has become successful over time. So far the podcast has garnered over 12K subscribers and skyrocketed views.

Amid the podcast's success, Sydel struggled to grapple with the fact that delivering her baby could also come at the cost of her availability for the podcast. She posted a video on her IG story.

Ad

"I was telling the Straight to Cam team that I’ll be available," Sydel said. "I want to be recording until I physically cannot talk anymore because this baby needs to come out.

"What I really hope happens is that we're mainly through an episode and my water breaks. Like how chaotic would that be, but so funny. … Probably not gonna happen, but how funny would that be?"

Ad

[Credit: IG/@sydelcurrylee]

In December last year, in an emotional video, Sydel Curry said that her third baby was the missing part of the 'puzzle," and she was couldn't wait for the arrival of the baby.

Sydel married NBA player Damion Lee in September 2018. The couple has two children; a three-year-old son Daxon and 19-month-old daughter Daryn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.