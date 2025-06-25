Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry bikini "adventure" on beach draws heartfelt reaction from Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee: "Love the green"

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry recently enjoyed a beach adventure with her friend. She shared snaps from her vacation on social media, which garnered a reacrion from Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee.
On Tuesday, Ayesha shared photos of herself enjoying the sun and beach while wearing a bright-green bikini with shades and nails to match.
She captioned it with:
"🌴 Adventures with my bestie since 1990."
Among those who reacted to Curry's photos was Renee, who left a heartfelt message of praise and admiration in the comments section. She wrote:
"Love the green!! And Heeeyyy @___rainney girl 💞💞💞"
Curry is currently enjoying the outdoors with husband Steph Curry after what had been a busy last year for him. They attended a concert of Benson Boone, hit the beach and played rounds of golf.
Steph Curry last summer helped Team USA win the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, joining forces with fellow NBA superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant.
He then towed his Golden State Warriors team to a spirited run in the NBA campaign, reaching the Western Conference semifinals. Unfortunately, a strained left hamstring limited him to just one game against the Minnesota Timberwolves before they were eliminated in five games.
Ayesha Curry excited over Hazel Renee's return to acting
The support that Ayesha Curry has been getting from Hazel Renee is a testament to the friendship they have developed over the years as members of the Golden State Warriors family. She also has been supportive of Draymond Green's wife, which she manifested earlier this year when Renee made her return to acting.
Renee starred on The Final Play, which debuted on May 27 on Amazon Prime. It marked her return to acting after a six-year hiatus.
Curry expressed her excitement over her friend returning to one of her true passions. She commented on Renee's Instagram post about it, writing:
"Yesssssssssssss"
It drew instant response from the actress and recording artist, who said:
"@ayeshacurry ♥️♥️I’m soo excited!
The Final Play is a heartfelt and comedic indie feature that follows a retired pro basketball player named Breylon McNeil. Renee plays McNeil's love interest.
Among Renee's acting jobs included a recurring in Season 3 of the FOX TV series Empire and appearances on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta and VH1's Basketball Wives.
