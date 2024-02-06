Steph Curry shoes: Which Curry 11s was 2x NBA MVP wearing vs Nets? (February 5)

Steph Curry posted 29 points at Barclays Center as the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-98 on Monday to get back on track in the race for a play-in spot in the Western Conference. The two-time NBA MVP put another stellar performance for the struggling Warriors.

Curry wore one of his signature shoes, the Under Armour Curry 11 Spawn Flotro, which was released recently. Fans can find it on the Under Armour website for $130.

It's one of the signature shoes that Under Armour has released during its collaboration with Curry. Four-time NBA champion Curry and the famous shoe company have been collaborating since 2013. The superstar also has his own shoe brand, the Curry Brand, since 2020.

It has been 10 years since Steph Curry first wore the Under Armour Curry 11 Spawn Flotro. Under Armour released it in February 2014 when Curry made his first appearance in the NBA All-Star Game.

Steph Curry, Under Armour recently released sneakers collection dedicated to Warriors fanbase

The Under Armour Curry 11 Spawn Flotro was part of a sneakers collection the NBA megastar and Under Armour released a couple of months ago and was dedicated to the Golden State Warriors fanbase.

Curry has spent his entire career with the Bay Area franchise and has created a bond with Warriors fans. The collection is named Dub Nation and shows appreciation to Golden State fans.

The veteran point guard reached a milestone on Monday's win over the Nets, becoming the first player in NBA history to make 3,600 3-pointers. Curry is the all-time leader in 3-pointers made, more than 600 clear of second-placed Ray Allen (2973).

Curry went 4-of-11 from beyond the arc and was the only Warriors player to score from beyond the arc against the Nets.

"It was ugly on both sides, but I think everybody was trying to execute and trying to settle into the style of the game, and, then, thankfully, in the second half, we made the right adjustments and took control and never looked back," Steph Curry said (via NBA.com).

Amid injury woes and chemistry issues, Golden State is outside the play-in spots, but they are just a game away from the Utah Jazz, who hold the final play-in spot.

The two-time NBA MVP has been one of the few Warriors players who has stayed healthy this season, appearing in 44 of his team's 47 games. Steph Curry is averaging 28.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.

