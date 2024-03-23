Steph Curry Stats Tonight: 2x MVP fails to deliver in second-half meltdown as Warriors inch closer to lottery (March 22)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry struggled in the second half of their all-important game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday that saw the visitors pull away for a 123-111 victory.

"Chef Curry" finished with a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds in 35 minutes of play. However, he shot just 37.5% from the field (9-of-24) and 33.3% from 3 (6-of-18). The nine-time All-Star also had five assists in the losing cause.

Steph Curry's total points output narrowly missed his points prop heading into the game of over/under 27.5 points and his season average of 26.8 points.

The Warriors held a one-point lead, 67-66, at the halftime break, with Curry already having 15 points to his name.

In the third quarter, however, Golden State struggled on its offense, outscored by the Pacers, 36-21, to build a 14-point cushion, 102-88, heading into the final canto. It did not help that the two-time MVP only had six points in the third quarter.

The Warriors tried desperately to catch up with the Pacers in the fourth quarter, but could only come close by seven points a couple of times, the last one at 118-111 with 1:19 left in the game before Indiana went on to put the finishing touches.

The loss dropped Golden State to 36-33, 10th in the Western Conference, and in danger of missing out on a playoff run.

Here is the full stat line of Steph Curry against Indiana on Friday:

MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3PT% FT% PF +/- 35 25 11 5 0 0 1 9-24 (37.5% 6-18 (33.3%) 1-1 (100%) 0 -13

Steph Curry and Warriors precariously hold 10th spot in the West

Following their 123-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were left precariously holding on to the 10th and final spot for the Play-In phase of the NBA season.

The Warriors sit a game behind the ninth-running LA Lakers (37-32), but only two games removed from the steam-rolling Houston Rockets (34-35) at 11th.

Golden State only has 13 games left in its regular season assignment, from which it has to get as many wins as possible to fortify its place in the Play-In tournament and keep its campaign alive.

The Warriors, however, have to do it on the road for the majority of the time, with nine of their remaining games in an away setup, including their next five games.

They hit the road on Sunday against the third-running West team Minnesota Timberwolves (48-22), followed by back-to-back tough games in Florida against the Orlando Magic (42-28) and Miami Heat (38-32).

Golden State will wrap up their five-game road swing against the Charlotte Hornets (17-52) and San Antonio Spurs (15-55).

If the Warriors are to compete better in the home stretch of the regular season, they have to do it collectively as Steph Curry has had it up and down of late.