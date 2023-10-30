"Steph-like crowd to watch Victor Wembanyama warm up": LA residents admire 'alien-like' Spurs #1 pick ahead of Clippers tip-off

Victor Wembanyama has been an imposing figure with his seven-foot-four frame whenever he steps inside the basketball court. As the San Antonio Spurs got ready to play the LA Clippers on Sunday, the mere fact that the French rookie was warming up drew a crowd.

Clippers beat writers have been following Wembanyama since he picked up a basketball. Mirjam Swanson has noted the flock of people surrounding Wembanyama when he takes the court.

"A Steph-like crowd on the baseline to watch Victor Wembanyama warm up. Guess we can all now say we’ve seen an alien," posts Swanson on the social media platform X.

Sports Illustrated reporter Farbod Esnaashari was also near Wembanyama as he got the feel of the basketball court before the game against the Clippers. He marvels at the length of the 2023 NBA first-overall pick.

"Victor Wembanyama barely needs to jump to dunk. This is wild to look at," said Esnaashari.

Other reporters also capture Wembanyama's warm-up routine, like Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints and Andrew Greif on LA Times.

How has Victor Wembanyama fared in his first two regular season games

It has been a roller coaster for Victor Wembanyama in his first two regular season games with the San Antonio Spurs. They lost their opener to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 126-119 but bounced back against the Rockets, winning 126-122 in overtime.

Against the Mavericks, Wemby was just limited to 23 minutes because of foul trouble but finished the game strongly. In his next game against the Rockets, his true potential came out, as he tallied 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

In two games, Wembanyama has averaged 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He also shot 46% and had made three triples. The rough start has been admittedly Wembanyama's weakness, which he hopes to improve.

"All my life, I have preferred the end of the (game) because I feel better. But I have to do better before. It is one of my areas of improvement: play hard from the start," Wembanyama said.

After the game with the LA Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs play the Phoenix Suns twice in Arizona, from October 31 to November 2. Wembanyama will get a huge test going up against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.