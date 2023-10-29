“That's a big opportunity”: Kevin Durant hyped for Diamondbacks who crushed the Rangers in Game 2 to tie World Series

Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant is busy with their campaign in the new season of the NBA but continues to keep tabs on the goings-on in the MLB World Series. He is all hyped up for their fellow Arizona team Diamondbacks, who tied the series in Game Two with the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks used a seven-home run burst in the last three innings, going 2-3-2, to pull away from the Rangers and win, 9-1, to even the championship series heading into Game Three on Monday, which will be played at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The team is searching for its second title after winning the World Series in 2001.

According to Arizona-area journalist Kellan Olson, Kevin Durant was very happy to hear that the Diamondbacks won Game Two of the World Series and pulled even, saying:

"We were very excited for the D-backs. A World Series here in Arizona is gonna be extremely fun. ... I'm excited for the guys. They coming back with a lot of energy being 1-1. Is it 2-3-2? ... That's a big opportunity for those guys!"

Just as the Diamondbacks won on Saturday, so did the Suns as they defeated the Utah Jazz, 126-104, in their season home opener at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant led the way, finishing with 26 points, to go along with seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and a block. Eric Gordon backstopped him with 21 points, with Grayson Allen chipping in 17.

‘KD’ has been doing the heavy lifting early in the season for the Suns (2-1) with Devin Booker limited to just one game and Bradley Beal yet to take the floor because of injuries. In three games so far, he has been good for 28.5 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 assists and one block.

Kevin Durant cherishes battling “high-IQ” LeBron James again

Kevin Durant got to battle fellow NBA All-Star LeBron James again after five years on Thursday when the Phoenix Suns took on the Lakers in Los Angeles. He cherished every moment of his showdown with ‘The King’ even if they went on to lose the game.

After the game, Kevin Durant said of his return battle with LeBron James:

“It was tough,” Durant said following the game. “He was pretty much coaching the team on how to guard certain actions. That’s what he’s been doing his whole career. ... It’s always a battle playing against high-IQ players like that.”

The Suns leader finished with 39 points and 11 rebounds in their 100-95 loss to the Lakers while James had 21 points, nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

It was the first showdown between the two superstars since Christmas Day in 2018 when James was in his first year in Los Angeles and Durant was still with the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns bounced back in their next game on Saturday over the Utah Jazz, 126-104, and now gearing up for a showdown with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.