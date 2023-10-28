"We laugh about the Kitty part": Stephen A. Smith draws parallel between Donald Sterling to Dwight Howard as more details emerge

Stephen A. Smith addressed the Dwight Howard case on "The Stephen A. Smith Show." The former NBA champion faces allegations of sexual assault that reportedly happened in 2021.

Smith compared Howard's case to the one of former LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Sterling got a lifetime ban from the NBA after a recorded conversation went public, where Sterling was making racial comments. Following this sanction, Sterling sold the Clippers.

In his podcast, Stephen A. Smith compared the two cases and shared his thoughts on the Howard case:

"In his complaint Howard said Harper wanted a threesome with a man called Kitty. A man dressed as a woman called Kitty. Now we laugh about the Kitty part because it had us thinking about Donald Sterling, the former owner for the Los Angeles Clippers, when his mistress recorded him secretly talking about why do you have to like black people?

"Why do you have to be around black people? I mean Magic Johnson, what do you have to like black people? What is it with black people? you understand which ultimately got him exiled as an owner."

In the meantime, the former LA Lakers and Orlando Magic big man took to social media and responded to the allegations. He said that people should not care about what he does off the court and in his personal life:

"It's his business and he's absolutely right when he says it's his business, Smith said. "He's absolutely right. Listen ain't nobody throwing shade on the Dwight Howard for his proclivities, his sexual preferences, his choices or whatever the case may be.

"What I was saying to you is this, the story he would have had incredible incredible support if the situation didn't involve sexual allegations. If it didn't involve that, we wouldn't be talking about this.

"Matter of fact that if we did talk about it, it would be celebrated. The LGBTQ+ Community would have seen to that if nobody else had."

Stephen A. Smith hints at sexual assault allegations being the reason Dwight Howard is not in the NBA

Dwight Howard has not played in the NBA since the end of the 2021-22 season and spent last year playing in Taiwan. Even though he recently attempted a return to the NBA, the Golden State Warriors eventually decided not to offer him a contract.

In addition, following the sexual assault case, his team in Taiwan is reportedly expected to move on from him and sign Hassan Whiteside.

For his part, Stephen A. Smith hinted at the allegations being the reason why Howard doesn't play in the NBA. Smith said that there has to be an explanation for why a player of such defensive ability can't find a spot in the league:

"It is not about your sexual orientation, it is not about your sexual preferences, it's about how you live and if someone is accusing you of sexual assault, or you are outed as being somebody that is hooking up with folks on Instagram, it's a different animal," Stephen A. Smith added (segment starts at 07:40).

Dwight Howard is not facing any criminal charges and it remains to be seen how this case will affect him basketball-wise, with him being close to retirement.