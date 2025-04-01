Stephen A. Smith labels Zion Williamson a 'bust' for lack of availability

Zion Williamson has been one of the most oft-injured stars in the NBA since being drafted as the top overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. On Monday, the team announced that he would not play for the remainder of the season due to a back injury, ending the year on another disappointing note for the franchise.

On Tuesday’s edition of "First Take," ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith aired his frustrations on Williamson’s availability, calling him a "bust" for being unreliable due to his health concerns. Williamson has played 30 games or less for the third time in his five seasons in the NBA.

“Zion Williamson is a star-caliber talent," Smith said. "When he is on the floor and healthy, he is a monster when he is available. As great as he is, the word ‘bust’ comes to mind, not because of his talent; I’m only talking about his availability. When you’re not available, it doesn’t matter how great you are, and he is almost never available.”

Williamson only played 30 games this season, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 56.7% shooting. When he played, New Orleans was 10-20.

This comes after Williamson's best season in the NBA, when he played 70 games, only to injure his hamstring in the play-in tournament, sidelining him in the first-round series against the OKC Thunder. The Pelicans were swept in the series.

New Orleans has a 21-54 record and 14th in the Western Conference this campaign.

Zion Williamson expresses how much he wants to play back-to-backs

Zion Williamson did not play back-to-back games for the New Orleans Pelicans this season due to injury management. Talking to the media in January, Williamson expressed his willingness to play in back-to-back sets.

“If I could play in the back-to-backs, I would," Williamson said. "Physically? Yes, I can. But I work for the Pelicans. They have decided that, based off the numbers (surrounding him physically during his return to game action), it’s not smart to do that right now. So if that’s what they feel, I’m rocking with them on that. But yes, if I could play in a back-to-back, I would.”

The two-time All-Star also said he could play 30 minutes per game this season but the team did not risk it because of his injury history.

“I feel like I could play 30 minutes a game right now," Williamson said. "But like I said, based off the numbers with the team, (we are) just being smart and working our way there.”

Williamson was once one of the most hyped prospects in the league from college. It has waned since he entered the NBA, as he has missed 268 games and only featured in 214.

