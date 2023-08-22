Stephen A. Smith puzzled why LeBron James skipped Dwyane Wade's Hall of Fame induction

Dwyane Wade was honored as part of the 2023 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame class. LeBron James, though, missed his Miami Heat teammate's induction.

Stephen A. Smith went on his podcast wondering why James missed the event.

"I'm on the mindset that LeBron James owes his championship pedigree to Dwyane Wade," says Smith. "Because remember, before LeBron James arrived with his talents to South Beach, Dwyane Wade has already been a champion."

Years before James and Wade joined forces with Chris Bosh in Miami, the former league MVP struggled to bring the Cleveland Cavaliers to the promised land.

After a disappointing first year with the Heat, losing to the Dallas Mavericks in 2012, James came back the following year as a man on a mission and focussed on winning his first championship.

Miami would appear in three more NBA Finals and win back-to-back championships. James left the Heat after losing to the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and gave a championship to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, carrying the winning blueprint he learned in Miami.

With all the success of James right now, Stephen A. Smith reckons James owes it to Dwyane Wade for putting him on the path to success.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams that LeBron James would not be in attendance for the Hall of Fame induction of Dwyane Wade of all people. He was there two years ago when Chris Bosh was in the Hall of Fame. Maybe something personal happened, I don't know," said Smith.

LeBron James could be attending to son Bronny James' health

The basketball world was anticipating the arrival of Bronny James in the NBA and potentially teaming up with his father.

Those dreams are on hold right now, as Bronny had to be brought to the ICU after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice on July 24.

On Aug. 8, James was seen accompanying his son to Minnesota to get treatment. It seems unlikely for the four-time NBA champion to miss Wade's induction, but Bronny's health concern is likely a bigger priority for James right now.

