Stephen Curry's new documentary: How to watch, release time, episodes, and more

Stephen Curry has been one of the best players in NBA history and his illustrious career has put him among the all-time best in the league.

Despite the early struggles, the four-time NBA champion proved doubters wrong and cemented himself as an all-time great.

Now, Stephen Curry reflects on this journey and the sacrifices he made on and off the court in his new documentary, Stephen Curry: Underrated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The release date for Curry’s documentary is Friday (July 21) on Apple TV+, and will showcase his rise to NBA superstardom. Fans can get a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+, which means they can watch the documentary for free.

Stephen Curry: Underrated release date, how to watch

Date: July 21, 2023.

July 21, 2023. How to watch: Apple TV+, selected theaters worldwide

Apple TV+, selected theaters worldwide Duration: 110 minutes

Stephen Curry reflects on the journey to the top of the NBA

Starting Friday, fans will gain a deeper understanding as to why Stephen Curry was thought of as an underrated player. The documentary features archive footage as well as intimate interviews with Curry and those close to him. It follows his beginning as an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion,

Curry shares the story of how his career began and how being doubted eventually ended up as an extra motivation to become one of the greatest players ever for the Golden State Warriors.

“That underrated kind of mindset and being undersized and all that was a badge of honor at a certain point and you kind of flip it on the head,” Curry said this week ahead of Friday’s release of his Apple TV+ documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.”

Curry hopes that his story could motivate and inspire others who have been overlooked in pursuing their passion.

“It was always the question of ‘Why now?’” Curry said of making the film. “It was having the opportunity to inspire people from all different walks, not even just a basketball or a sports documentary but something that can be applicable to life and any walk of life and people of various backgrounds.”

Now a two-time MVP, NBA Finals MVP last year and four-time NBA champion, Stephen Curry focuses on his time before turning pro and making it to the NBA. He said:

“I feel like it’s a great moment of reflection. We talk a little bit about the NBA accomplishments, but it all is through the lens of what helped me develop that underrated mindset while I was at Davidson and why I still talk about it and still refer to it even now. It’s always a part of my DNA because that’s how I truly learned how to approach the game and find my own identity in this world.”

Filmmaker Peter Nicks told the Guardian:

“I basically told him: ‘There’s other people who work as hard as you who don’t achieve what you achieved.’ And he was like: ‘Nobody works harder than I do.’ That’s what he told me. And he was very clear about that. ‘Nobody works harder than I do.’ That is an acknowledgement of that drive and that chip, that he’s trying to prove people wrong."

Over his illustrious career, Stephen Curry is a four-time NBA champion (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022), Finals MVP (2022), two-time NBA MVP (2015, 2016), a nine-time All-Star, two-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist (2010, 2014), a 2009 NCAA scoring leader, while his No.30 has been retired by the Davidson Wildcats.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence