Steven Adams has become a respectable veteran big man in the league today. While this is the case now, it appears that the Memphis Grizzlies center didn't think he'd be in the NBA at all.

Steven Adams has racked a fairly impressive NBA career. Having been in the league for a decade at this point, it is evident that Adams has provided enough value for teams to consider him a relevant asset to pursue.

However, prior to his debut with the Thunder, Adams recently recalled the difficulties of getting started in the NBA. While speaking with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on "The Old Man & The Three" podcast about his own surprise with being drafted, he said:

"Threw my name in the NBA draft - averaged 6 and 6, and yeah went number 12 bro..I was just there for the ride. I had no expectations of even making the NBA. Carlisle was the only one brutally honest with me, "you average 6 and 6, why'd you come out of college."

Steven Adams, who was eventually picked 12th in the 2013 NBA Draft, was quite shocked that he was selected that high.

He also mentioned that NBA coach Rick Carlisle was the only one who honestly told him that his college stats weren't good enough to see him get drafted. However, he made it in as a fairly high pick all the same.

After a long tenure with the OKC Thunder, where Adams was paired alongside superstar Russell Westbrook, the big man found himself headed to New Orleans Pelicans. Following this one-season move, he landed on the Memphis Grizzlies roster, where he has been an important piece in the last two seasons.

Although Adams is by no definition a star-caliber player, he certainly has a fairly large fan following in the league. While this may be for his bone-crushing screens or his striking similarity to DC's Aquaman, he is a household name all the same.

Steven Adams will be key for the Memphis Grizzlies next season

Steven Adams missed almost half the season in 2022-23 due to injury. It is also important to note that he was injured at a rather crucial time as the Memphis Grizzlies were facing off against the LA Lakers in the first round.

While considering how that ended, it is evident that Adams will be a necessary force down low next season. But this will be even more vital in light of Jaren Jackson Jr.'s current attendance at the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Should there be concerns regarding JJJ's health due to fatigue and wear-and-tear, the Grizzlies will need Adams available to step in.

