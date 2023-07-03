Memphis Depth Chart Updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Marcus Smart on roster

The Memphis Grizzlies finished the 2022-23 NBA Season with a 51-31 record which earned them the second seed in the Western Conference. While the Grizzlies lost to the LA Lakers in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, there is much to be excited about going into the next season.

The Grizzlies lost Dillon Brooks this offseason, which is great given the drama Brooks caused in the playoffs. More so, the Grizzlies significantly upgraded their roster with the addition of Marcus Smart. Let's look at Memphis' updated depth chart by exploring its starting five players.

Point Guard: Ja Morant

Ja Morant is one of the superstars in the league. Last season with the Grizzlies, Morant averaged 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists on 46.6% shooting. Morant might not be a lethal shooter from the distance like Steph Curry, but Morant's leaping ability makes him a huge offensive threat on any given night.

Morant will continue to develop his game and could potentially win the MVP someday. As of late though, Morant has had some trouble with his conduct due to which he will in fact be suspended for 25 games to start the season. Morant was seen flashing a gun on social media.

Morant was seen flashing a gun on social media.

Morant did offer an apology after this conduct:

“I’ve had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I’ve caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis.”

That said, only time will tell if Morant will be on his best behavior on not this time around.

Shooting Guard: Marcus Smart

The Memphis Grizzlies' best move this offseason was to trade for Marcus Smart, who found out the news from his fiancee. Smart is an elite defender and won the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season. While it seemed like Dillon Brooks was all talk on defense versus the Lakers, Smart is a tough player who backs his talk with his play.

Smart potentially takes the Grizzlies from being a contender to being a true championship-level team once Ja Morant is back in the lineup.

Smart potentially takes the Grizzlies from being a contender to being a true championship-level team once Ja Morant is back in the lineup. It might be early to say, but the Grizzlies could be an early favorite for the 2024 NBA Finals.

Small Forward: Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane might end up being the X-factor for the Grizzlies lineup. At 6-foot-5, it is hard to imagine Bane sizing up against some of the other small forwards in the league. This lack of length might be the only Achilles heel for the Grizzlies. However, Bane will have some help from the DPOY Marcus Smart on the wing and from Jaren Jackson Jr. in the paint.

That said, Bane will add a lot to the Grizzlies offense. Bane averaged 21.5 points and 4.4 assists this past season. Bane is also a legitimate threat from beyond the arc, making 40.8% of his shots the past season. He will be able to cover up for Smart's poor shooting from that distance. Ultimately, Bane and Smart will have to play with a lot of intensity to cover up for their size disadvantage.

Power Forward: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 18.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season. The more staggering stat was Jackson's 3.0 block per game average the past season which won him the DPOY award. With Smart and Jackson Jr. on the roster, the Grizzlies will be a defensive force, unlike anything the league has seen.

Jackson is 23 years old at the moment. There is tremendous upside to his defensive game, which will continue to develop in the years. With his young legs and athleticism, he will be an even bigger threat in the upcoming season.

Center: Steven Adams

Steven Adams is the final piece of the puzzle for the Grizzlies. Adams was missing in the past playoffs due to injury, which the Lakers were able to take advantage of. However, with a healthy Adams, the Grizzlies will have a lot of size and strength in the paint.

At nearly 7-foot, Adams adds an extra layer of tenacity to the Grizzlies starting 5, which makes them a very dangerous team, especially for the upcoming season.

