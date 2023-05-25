"Stop letting technology control your f*****g mind" - Kyrie Irving shares a strong message amidst the Ja Morant gun controversy

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving recently resurfaced on social media to send a message to Ja Morant. In light of Morant's recent concerning behavior on social media, Irving had some strong words for the Memphis Grizzlies youngster.

Ja Morant has been at the forefront of controversy all season. A video of Morant flashing a gun in Denver kicked off a saga that should have resulted in the youngster facing some immense backlash.

Unfortunately, the star found himself in similar waters after being seen waving a gun on social media yet again. Morant was immediately penalized and is still awaiting further news.

In more recent events, the Grizzlies star has displayed some concerning behavior on social media to the extent that police went over to do a routine welfare check on him. Needless to say, the issue is far from being resolved.

In these troubled times, Kyrie Irving emerged as an unlikely voice of reason. Irving, who often disappears from social media, surfaced to share a message with Morant on Instagram Live.

He said:

"Whatever color you are, whatever creed, whatever religion you are, a lot of us need nurturing. We need the nurturing. The nurturing of maternal and paternal instinct that we get from our moms and our dads our our grandparents."

"We need to normalize family time, taking off the veil of technology. Stop letting technology control your f*****g mind. Stop letting this sh*t do that. Go out in the sun, ground yourself. Learn what peace and mind actually means and pray to god."

Kyrie Irving had also stepped up to speak on Morant's gun controversy when it happened the first time around. While the Dallas Mavericks guard may not be the best person to speak on the matter, given his own affiliation with courting global controversy, he certainly shared some interesting insights.

Kyrie Irving has drawn the ire of the media before

Kyrie Irving is known to be a bit of an eccentric individual. While this is often harmless and simply leads to some degree of mockery, Irving has often drawn the ire of the media and the NBA.

Irving faced a controversial situation early in the NBA season when he shared a link to a movie harboring anti-semitic propaganda. The resulting backlash was severe, to the extent that Nike even cut ties with Irving.

It is safe to say that KAI has faced his own share of problems in the NBA. However, he is far from being out of the media eye as rumors regarding him and the LA Lakers begin to resurface.

