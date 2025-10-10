"Straight outta Space Jam" - Fans go wild as Victor Wembanyama's 6-foot-1 sister drops eye-popping performance

NBA fans reacted to Victor Wembanyama's sister, Eve Wembanyama's dominating performance in the EuroCup. The elder sister of the San Antonio Spurs star dropped 27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in her debut, and shot over 42% from the field. Eve also showed off her long-range shooting. She ended the game with three 3-point shots. She also led the KBF Peja 03 team to their first win of the tournament. Watching Victor Wembanyama's sister's speed, athleticism and long-range shooting, the NBA fans instantly fell in love with her. Reacting to her performance, one of the fans dropped a big appreciation for her. &quot;The Wembys are straight outta space jam 😂🔥🔥🔥🐐🐐.&quot;Shammm @GunktionLINK@Ballislife @EuroCupWomen The Wembys are straight outta space jam 😂🔥🔥🔥🐐🐐Watching the 6-foot-1-inch sister of the Spurs star, a fan expected her to dunk the ball.&quot;Idk why but I expected her to dunk on the fast break.&quot;Shifty Dude @Ed_Wilks11LINK@Ballislife @EuroCupWomen Idk why but I expected her to dunk on the fast break&quot;Hoops clearly runs in the Wembanyama family. Eve drops 27 in her EuroCup debut with boards, threes, and steals. Not just Wemby making noise overseas.&quot;7𝙑𝙉 | 𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙍𝙔𝘿𝘼𝙔 +𝙀𝙑 @7vnBetsLINK@Ballislife @EuroCupWomen Hoops clearly runs in the Wembanyama family. Eve drops 27 in her EuroCup debut with boards, threes, and steals. Not just Wemby making noise overseas.A fan joked that Wembanyama was just part of the &quot;Wemby Dynasty.&quot;&quot;Eve is reminding people that it is not just her brother Victor part of the Growing Wemby Dynasty 😂.&quot;Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) @sluggahjellsLINK@EuroCupWomen @3x3ffbb @FRABasketball Eve is reminding people that it is not just her brother Victor part of the Growing Wemby Dynasty 😂A fan was curious about Eve's prospects in the WNBA.&quot;How old is she?? Is she going to be in draft talks anytime soon or she still got a ways to go??&quot;YK Don @iamykdonLINK@EuroCupWomen @3x3ffbb @FRABasketball How old is she?? Is she going to be in draft talks anytime soon or she still got a ways to go??A fan showered praise on Eve's hooting form and urged the WNBA to pay attention to the Spurs star's sister.&quot;she's got quite a release. quick and accurate. Not towering like her bro as thought she'd be a Brittney Griner but again has a shot and showing athleticism. WNBA gotta watch for her.&quot;Joshy Lummin 🇺🇸🇲🇴🇨🇳🇭🇰 @JLumminLINK@EuroCupWomen @3x3ffbb @FRABasketball she's got quite a release. quick and accurate. Not towering like her bro as thought she'd be a Brittney Griner but again has a shot and showing athleticism. WNBA gotta watch for her&quot;Wembanyama must be a species name for basketball playing annuaki.&quot;Tori @PackPantherToriLINK@EuroCupWomen @3x3ffbb @FRABasketball Wembanyama must be a species name for basketball playing annuakiNBA analyst believes the Spurs are not maximizing Victor WembanyamaAfter getting treatment for his deep vein thrombosis, Victor Wembanyama showed in preseason that he was ready for his next season. The Spurs star appeared stronger and perhaps would take his step towards bullying his defenders in the paint. With the most promising player in the NBA ready to embrace a new task of taking the Spurs back to their prime, NBA analyst John Hollinger cast a serious doubt about the Spurs doing right by their young star. During his appearance on &quot;The Zach Lowe Show,&quot; Hollinger expressed his doubt about the Spurs' success with the given roster. &quot;As awesome as Victor [Wembanyama] is, like no player just makes you cackle like Victor does, but they're not really maximizing him,&quot; Hollinger said. &quot;There’s a kind of wishy-washy jumpers thrown. The whole thing working out with the guards like Castle, Harper and Fox is interesting. The roster feels kind of mishmash, there’s not a lot of shooting. … What are they?&quot;Hollinger also expressed his disappointment about how the Spurs could not maximize De'Aaron Fox when they traded for him last season. The NBA analyst had doubts about whether, with the given roster, Victor Wembanyama and Co. would be able to make the cut for the playoffs this season.