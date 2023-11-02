Swae Lee, K-Pop Group, and more in attendance as Lakers eclipse Clippers in overtime thriller (November 1)

The Lakers and Clippers collided for the first time this season, with the 17-time NBA champions eventually claiming the 125-130 home win in an overtime thriller. As usual, the Battle of Los Angeles attracted a lot of celebrities who were in attendance to watch the game.

The official Instagram account of the NBA posted a series of images with rapper and songwriter Swae Lee sitting courtside, next to singer Alyssa Michele Stephens (aka Big Latto) and record producer Michael Williams (aka Mike Will Made It).

Actor Corey Gamble was also in attendance for the game, alongside film and TV writer and producer Kenya Barris. South Korean pop group Le Sserafim, with more than 6,7 million followers on Instagram, was at Crypto.com Arena to watch the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers put an end to 11-game losing streak to Clippers

Trailing by as many as 19 in the contest, the Lakers managed to make a comeback and defeated the Clippers in an overtime thriller (125-130).

The 17-time NBA champions had the chance to win the game at regulation, but Kawhi Leonard hit three free throws and forced an overtime (117-117). In the extra period, and with Paul George fouled out, the Lakers stood tall and sealed a big win over their rivals. Both teams now have identical records (3-2).

This was the first time the Lakers beat the Clippers since July of 2020 and the Orlando Bubble. This was also the first time since Christmas of 2016 that the 17-time NBA champions defeated their rivals as hosts. During that stretch, the Clippers had won 11 straight games over their opponents.

"That was known. But at the same time, for me, and I (think) I speak for everybody, you want to win every game," Austin Reaves said about the Lakers' losing streak against the Clippers, via NBA.com.

LeBron James had 35 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the winners, with D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis adding 27 each. Meanwhile, Leonard led all scorers with 38 points, while George posted 35, with 20 of them coming in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Anthony Davis and coach Darvin Ham had high praise for LeBron James and his performance, as the all-time scoring leader is now in Year 21 in the league.

"He's been phenomenal down the stretch. I think [the coaching staff is] kind of banking minutes early on and then letting [James] just kind of flow throughout the fourth quarter," Davis said, via ESPN.

"He doesn't prepare to just be available and be another body on the floor. He prepares to be at a high, high level. Not only available but available and elite. So kudos to him," Darvin Ham added.

The Lakers now have a couple of days to rest before visiting Orlando to play the Magic on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Clippers have four days off and will be in action again Monday vs the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, where newly-acquired superstar James Harden could make his debut with the team.