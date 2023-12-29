Taurean Prince’s wife Hannah Usman rocks $4,050 Balenciaga mini bag as she enjoys ‘girls day’ out with daughter Ameera

Hannah Usman, the wife of LA Lakers forward, Taurean Prince, was active on social media, posting about her day off with their daughter, Ameera. The two were in a department store but more than what they are doing, Usman's Balenciaga bag caught the attention of fashionistas and bag enthusiasts.

The bag is said to be a Balenciaga women's Hourglass Xs handbag with chain embroidery in slolver. According to Reversible, this luxury bag is priced at $4,050.

LOOK: Hannah Usman brings with her a Balenciaga Hourglass XS Handbag

The Balenciaga Hour Hourglass XS Handbag With Chain comes with a silver snake sequin embroidery and aged-silver hardware. This bag is compact, measuring 7.4 inches in length, 3.1 inches in width and 5.1 inches in height.

The studded magnet closer and aged-silver 'B' logo hardware are also a key feature of the luxury bag. Made in Italy, it has a Nappa lambskin lining and is crafted in 100% calfskin.

Usman married Taurean Prince in 2017 when he was playing for the Atlanta Hawks. Before this season with the Lakers, Prince has earned $43 million in his seven-year NBA career. He's on a one-year deal and set to earn $4.5 million.

Taurean Prince proving himself a vital cog for LA Lakers

Taurean Prince has had the Lakers fanbase's approval with the way he hustles on the court and contributes to the team's success. He has averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists this season, but his numbers recently are on a climb.

Being in a team that has a win-now mentality can be a tough place to live. However, Prince credits the team that has made him fit into their system seamlessly.

Consistency has been the key for Prince to transition well into what coach Darvin Ham wants him to do and also the support of his teammates.

“I think that combined is why I’m in a good place right now, and, then, obviously, my teammates coming in just stressing me to continue to have that mentality of catching and shooting," Prince said through Lakers Nation.

"With all those factors involved, it’s kind of hard not to feel free and play how you want to to be able to do your job at the highest level when you got everybody backing you."

After losing four straight games, the Lakers are bouncing back, winning two of their last three games against the OKC Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets. The team has a 17-15 record and is eighth in the Western Conference.