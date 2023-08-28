Team USA Player Ratings vs Greece | Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards lead the way as Steve Kerr's men remain unbeaten at 2023 FIBA World Cup

Team USA registered their second win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup against Greece, and they look more attuned to each other than in the previous game against New Zealand.

Coach Steve Kerr had the luxury of bringing a deep roster of NBA players to Manila, which has been paying well.

Here are Sportskeeda's Team USA player rankings after their game against Greece.

Austin Reaves: A+ - Leading Team USA off the bench

The Los Angeles Lakers wingman became the first player, combining for 15+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists off the bench in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He is also the first player from Team USA to do it since the 2010 World Cup.

Austin Reaves comes in with incredible motor, injecting energy into the team whenever he is on the court. He finished the game with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards: A - Just doing what they are expected to be

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson was more in control of the game than their matchup with New Zealand. His final number is 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Anthony Edwards also provided 13 points and has been a constant threat from both ends of the floor.

Bobby Portis: A - Keeping Team USA up during garbage time

He had a far better performance and grasp of the FIBA game style than his game against New Zealand. The ruggedness of Portis is what made him a part of this USA squad, and his game style fits well in international competition. The Milwaukee Bucks big man tallied 10 points and four rebounds at the final buzzer.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Haliburton, and Mikal Bridges: B+ - steady contributions from different positions

The team's harmony was made more polished in all areas against Greece. Mikal Bridges scored better and helped spread the floor with nine points and three assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. used his height as an advantage and tallied 9 points, while Tyrese Haliburton also chipped in with nine points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Josh Hart, Paolo Banchero: B - Team USA production goes deeper

Paolo Banchero had a great game with New Zealand and followed it up with eight points and three rebounds. This time, Josh Hart brought his all-around game with 11 rebounds, six points, and five assists.

Cameron Johnson: B- - Better numbers but not better shooting

With New Zealand, Cam Johnson looked lost inside the court, but against Greece, he scored better and showed some improvement. He shot 2-of-7 from the floor but needs to increase the average to get his rating higher.

Brandon Ingram: C - Still performing below expectations

Starting against Greece, Ingram had high expectations, but he did not deliver. His shot selection looks rushed, and he had to divert to Anthony Edwards to help. He was the primary reason Greece kept up with them in the first quarter until Austin Reaves replaced him.

Walker Kessler: C - playing victory cigar for Team USA

We were a little harsh on Walker Kessler on his first game in the FIBA World Cup, comparing him to Christian Laettner in the Dream Team. There were fewer expectations this time around, and he scored his first two field goals of the tournament during garbage time.

