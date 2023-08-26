Team USA Player Ratings vs New Zealand | Austin Reaves and Paolo Banchero emerge as unlikely heroes in 2023 FIBA World Cup opener

Team USA shrugged off a bad start for their first game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup against New Zealand and eventually got the win as the final buzzer sounded.

The game was close in the first quarter, but when the Americans already got their rhythm going, they never looked back and blew out their opponent with a 27-point win, 99-72.

Here are Sportskeeda's Team USA player ratings for their first test at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paolo Banchero: A+ - Italy's loss is Team USA's gain

The 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year showed why he is a future All-Star in the NBA as his wide body adjusted well to the physicality of FIBA basketball rules.

He led the team with 21 points, four rebounds, four blocks, and three triples on his first official game as a Team USA player.

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves: A+ Triggering Team USA to do what they are expected to do

When Team USA looked lost in the first quarter, Austin Reaves came in and just triggered the American squad to wake up and do their jobs. The hard-nosed Reaves started the fire which Banchero finished. The Laker swingman impressed with 12 points, six dimes, three steals, and two dimes.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards: A+ Fulfilling his scorer's role well

Just doing what Anthony Edwards is expected to do, which is score buckets. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard attempted 10 shots and made half of them. He made it hard for New Zealand to catch up as he tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Expand Tweet

Jaren Jackson Jr.: B+ Clogging the paint with his size

Winning international games would require big men who could absorb the physicality. Jaren Jackson Jr. did exactly that, and his height was maximized as he registered 12 points and four rebounds. His presence just standing inside the paint made it difficult for the Kiwis to just come in and score easy buckets.

Expand Tweet

Jalen Brunson: B - Team USA's team leader but looked lost in the beginning

There is much hype about Jalen Brunson coming to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as he was dubbed the starting point guard by Coach Steve Kerr. So far, he has 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists, but it is not at par with what is expected from the New York Knicks guard.

Tyrese Haliburton: B - Shown fair adjustments come half-time

Like Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton got the baptism of fire that they really can't do what they usually do in the NBA. It was still a fair game for the Indiana Pacers point guard, who had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Expand Tweet

Mikal Bridges: B - Fair shooting night

Even in the international game, shooting is important, which is why you bring Mikal Bridges into Team USA. He was actually accurate on the floor, shooting 3-of-4 from the field, but we need more from him.

Josh Hart: C+ - brought in for the intangibles but needs some tweaking

In 15 minutes, Josh Hart provided the team with five points and four rebounds. He seemed lost as well to start the game, but we should see more from him as he adjusts in the next few matchups in the group phase.

Brandon Ingram: C - brought in to score but never really did it

Seen as one of the best scorers on the team, Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans didn't provide what was asked of him. He missed three of his four shots in 15 minutes of playing time.

Bobby Portis: C - Some bad plays and Team USA doesn't need that

The recent versions of Team USA have not been formed by just superstars; role players like Bobby Portis have also made the team. In eight minutes, he was able to do four points and even called for traveling in an open dunk.

Cam Johnson: C- - Stretch four that almost scored nothing

Spreading the floor is what Cam Johnson's role in Team USA is, and he can't do that by missing all his three-point shots. He attempted three shots beyond the arc, and if it were not for the two free throws, the Brooklyn Nets forward could have laid a goose egg.

Walker Kessler: - D - Maybe just a roster filler

Maybe the Christian Laettner of this team. Walker Kessler played only one minute and thirty seconds and had one missed field goal attempt.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)