"Thank you for giving us something different" - Fans request Savannah James for season 2 of ’Everybody's Crazy'

Fans of the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast featuring Savannah James and April McDaniel are demanding a second season. The podcast released its sixth episode on Tuesday, but the duo of James and McDaniel teased a potential Season 2.

McDaniel was emotional a couple of days after the release of the final episode of Season 1. She thanked James for the opportunity to work together at "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, as well as all the fans who called and told their life story.

"Blessed to this friend @mrs_savannahrj Blessed to everyone for this experience @everybodyscrzy I am crying but we will be back," McDaniel wrote.

James reciprocated the love:

"My lil sensitive thug."

Savannah James posted this on her Instagram stories on June 6.

Several fans of the podcast sent love to Savannah James and April McDaniel for their success. They are hoping for a second season of "Everybody's Crazy" because of how much they learned from the first six episodes.

"This podcast made y'all friends in my head! Thank you for giving us something different," one fan wrote.

"I really enjoyed each episode...the laughs, gems and truth moments. I can't wait for season 2!" another fan commented.

"We definitely want more! This podcast became my way to relax at night. Topics were great and it felt to good to hear both you," a fan remarked.

Here are other comments from fans wanting a second season:

"Love this podcast! I hope season 2 starts next week, that's my crazy," one fan wrote.

"Now y'all don't wait too long for season 2 to come out. Enjoy summer," another fan commented.

"Perfect way to ease into the podcast space. This season actually felt like a teaser - can't wait to see what y’all do in season 2. Please come back. Your voices, both voices, are appreciated and necessary. And then some," a fan remarked.

Some comments on the 'Everybody's Crazy' post about the end of Season 1.

Savannah James' 'Everybody's Crazy' podcast had a total of 6 episodes

The first season of the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast had a total of six episodes. It was first announced on April 1 just a couple of weeks after LeBron James launched the "Mind the Game" podcast with JJ Redick. It was a new venture for the power couple with Savannah James making more appearances in public.

Episode 1 was all about the introduction of the podcast's format, while the second one was about the struggles of motherhood. Episode 3 covered a variety of topics from items at home to coping with tragedies.

The fourth episode was about loyalty and friendship, while the penultimate one dealt with self-love, social media and skincare. And the final episode of Season 1 mostly talked about regrets in life.

