"Thanks for bringing your Rockstar energy": Gratitude fills Ciara as she pens heartfelt message to Russell Westbrook for 'legendary' collab

Russell Westbrook's influence extends beyond basketball. The NBA star has established himself in the fashion industry and even trademarked his brand. Now, he's exploring another field. Westbrook recently appeared in singer Ciara's latest music video. The American singer, who released her song &quot;Dance with Me&quot; featuring Tyga, posted a snippet of the track on her Instagram, showing Westbrook showcasing his dance moves with her.Ciara wore an all-black outfit, while Westbrook sported a long-sleeve T-shirt and light blue jeans. Sitting in a chair, Russ matched steps with the singer. Ciara also used her social media account to share a gratitude-filled message for the NBA star.&quot;It’s an honor to sauce it up with the LEGENDARY @russwest44! Thanks for bringing your Rockstar energy to the video &amp; rocking with me! Forever grateful 🤝🤘🏽,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis isn't the first time Russell Westbrook has appeared in a music video. In 2021, shortly after LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard appeared in Drake's &quot;Way 2 Sexy&quot; music video, Westbrook made an appearance in Nas's &quot;Brunch on Sundays.&quot; He appeared with his then-LA Lakers teammate LeBron James.Russell Westbrook might not return to NBA for next seasonRussell Westbrook's future in the NBA appears very uncertain. The former MVP declined a $3.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets and entered free agency for the 2025-26 season.However, given how the 9x All-Star has struggled in recent seasons, few teams would be willing to take a chance on him when Westbrook is expecting a larger contract. According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Sacramento Kings are the only team in the NBA ready to take a chance on Russ, which would mean that if the Kings cannot make an offer to Westbrook, he might be out of the NBA.&quot;We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook,&quot; Fischer said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRussell Westbrook has had a legendary career in the NBA and is a future Hall of Fame player. A part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, he is a two-time scoring champion, a three-time assists leader, and the 2017 MVP. It has been difficult to watch an all-time great player, who can still make a significant impact on a team, struggle to find a place in the NBA.