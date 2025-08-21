Russell Westbrook's NBA future in doubt as damning report claims $3,700,000,000 franchise as veteran PG's last hope

Former NBA MVP and triple-double king Russell Westbrook is one of the biggest names left in free agency. However, a new report suggests that Westbrook's future in the league is in doubt, and only one team might be able to bring him in for next season.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Kings are the only team showing interest in Westbrook, and the $3.7 billion franchise doesn't have a roster spot left. Fischer pointed out on Bleacher Report's "Insider Notebook" show on YouTube that if the 36-year-old guard doesn't sign with Sacramento, it might be over for him.
"We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook," Fischer said. "And that's been the one home all along that we really have looked at for Russell Westbrook. And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week. ... If he's gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly."
Russell Westbrook had a bounce-back campaign last season with the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He would have fantastic nights in sync with Nikola Jokic, but he also had some bad ones that made some fans sour on him.
The Sacramento Kings are the only team linked to him this offseason, though they already have Dennis Schroder as their starter. They signed him to a 3-year, $45 million deal after acquiring his rights from the Detroit Pistons. They also have other playmakers on the roster like Malik Monk and Devin Carter already, as well as veterans, such as DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis.
Other teams named as potential landing spots for Russell Westbrook
While the Sacramento Kings are the only team showing interest in Russell Westbrook, some teams might need his services for next season. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey named the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Miami Heat as potential landing spots for the former NBA MVP.
The Bucks don't have a natural playmaker with Kevin Porter Jr. and Cole Anthony fighting for the starting point guard spot. The Knicks addressed their backcourt depth by adding Jordan Clarkson, but he's more of a scorer than a passer.
The Heat are known for getting the best out of players, so coach Erik Spoelstra could do wonders for Westbrook.
