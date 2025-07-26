“That Rolex goes brash”: Michael Jordan’s son gives major compliment to Drake for rocking $400,000 timepiece

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, gave a major compliment to Canadian rapper Drake over his expensive Rolex watch. Drake shared a picture dump on his Instagram account, including photographs from his tour, his jewellery and more. He captioned the post:“I don’t bruise easily, but that doesn’t mean I never fell for it.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn one of the pictures shared by Drake, the Canadian rapper is wearing a Rolex Daytona 18K Yellow Gold, which retails for approximately $400,000 (via Chrono). The expensive watch caught Marcus Jordan’s eye, who left a message in Drake’s comment section, complimenting the Canadian rapper’s watch.“That Rolex goes brash,” Jordan wrote.Marcus Jordan’s comment under Drake’s Instagram postMarcus Jordan has been spotted with Drake at several public events, including the Canadian rapper's concerts. Michael Jordan's son is also a passionate watch collector, often displaying his collection on Instagram. Michael Jordan's son says he struggled to stay sober amid a difficult weekIt has been a difficult week for many, including Marcus Jordan, following the deaths of celebrities like Hulk Hogan, Ozzy Osbourne and Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Jordan posted a story on Instagram outlining how he has struggled to stay sober after such a difficult week.The Chicago Bulls legend's son reached out to his parents and siblings after the death of his childhood icons made him realize that life is too short.&quot;Went THRU IT yesterday, realizing that 2 icons of my childhood passed this week,&quot; Marcus said. &quot;Reached out to both my parents &amp; my siblings, cuz life is short and it's important to spend time with the people you love.&quot;Caught a SERIOUS case of the &quot;fck it's&quot; &amp; almost had a drink ... It was disheartening realizing how the &quot;fun&quot; jas been stripped from social media.&quot;Marcus Jordan's Instagram storyMichael Jordan's son said he stayed strong despite a tough week and has been sober for 107 days. He thanked his loved ones and friends for helping him through this tough time. His message on Instagram was followed by pictures and videos of Hulk Hogan and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.