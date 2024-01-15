"That's more of a certificate" - Ice Cube joins list of critics dissing Lakers' In-Season Tournament banner

The LA Lakers enjoyed a franchise milestone this season when they won the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament. However, their decision to hang up a banner for it has been met with harsh criticism, and another famous person has voiced his opinion on the matter.

Famous rapper, actor, and Lakers fan Ice Cube recently shared his thoughts on the franchise's In-Season Tournament victory banner.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Ice Cub did not mince any words when sharing his feelings. His statements drew some laughs, but underneath all that, he seemed serious with his sentiments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Well, it was a little confusing this year," Cube said. "I don't know if I count that as a banner. You know, I think that's more of a certificate. It's really about winning the real deal. You know, we usually don't hang nothing up but championship banners, so I guess this is cool if we need some extra, you know, window dressing.

"But for the most part, you know, it's a napkin. You know we need a real banner."

Aside from Ice Cube, other notable people have shared the criticism of the team's decision to hang a banner. Former NBA champions Ron Harper and Shaquille O'Neal called out the organization for it.

Also read: 5 stars Lakers could grab by throwing Austin Reaves & Rui Hachimura in mix at NBA trade deadline.

The Lakers have struggled after winning the league's inaugural In-Season Tournament

Unfortunately for the Lakers, winning the first NBA Cup has not been a good omen. Instead of being able to ride the momentum gained throughout the tournament, they have fallen flat and are not meeting their fans' and their own expectations.

The Lakers (19-21) have fallen to the eleventh spot in the Western Conference, going 5-12 since winning the tournament, and their poor performance has caused people to talk about their future.

Some have speculated that coach Darvin Ham is at risk of losing his job, while many players have been all around the rumor mill in trade discussions.

With the Feb. 8 trade deadline coming up, they might be able to shake things up to climb back up in the standings. However, with the second half of the season quickly approaching, time is running out for the Lakers to turn their season around.

Also read: "Get D’Lo some help bruh": Mockery ensues as NBA fans tease Lakers for loss despite D'Angelo Russell's season-high wasted

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!