“That’s dope for Houston”: NBA champ Jalen Williams reacts to Rockets landing Kevin Durant but keeps focus on OKC parade

Kevin Durant got traded to the Houston Rockets before Game 7 of the NBA Finals, which the Oklahoma City Thunder won to become the new NBA champions. But Thunder star Jalen Williams was still more focused on their championship celebration than paying attention to the Durant trade.

The Thunder star joined ESPN's First Take on Monday and gave his thoughts about the trade. While he maintained that the trade was great for the Rockets, Williams said that right now, he only cared about the championship parade.

"That's dope, for Houston," Thunder player said. "I didn't really pay that news much attention. Obviously, wherever KD goes, he is gonna change the way team plays for the better. So, it's always good having more and more competition in the West. And Jalen Green and Dillion Brooks also goes to West, so, we accept all challenges."

"But I could care less about what's going on in the NBA besides our parade and the rest of out week."

Kevin Durant was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 2007, a year before they became the Oklahoma City Thunder. Durant played nine seasons with the Thunder and helped the team reach the 2012 NBA Finals, where they lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Jalen Williams was instrumental in Oklahoma City winning its first NBA title. He averaged 23.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in the seven-game series.

Kevin Durant felt Suns fans wanted him out

Despite having a strong roster on paper with All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns had a disastrous 2024-25 season and couldn't even make the playoffs. As a result, the Suns decided to part ways with the two-time NBA champion.

The news of the trade became public when Durant was on stage at the Fanatics Fest in New York City. Kay Adams caught up with the new Houston Rockets star at the event and asked him if he had any words for "heartbroken" Suns fans.

"I just felt like they wanted me to go," Durant said. "I am glad that we both got what they wanted and I got what I wanted so we can move on and they like to them going forward. I will always remember my time there and now we are gonna do something else."

The Rockets will be Kevin Durant's fifth team in 13 years in the NBA, after the Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and the Suns. He won his two titles with the Warriors.

