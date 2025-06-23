"They wanted me to go" - Kevin Durant pins Suns fans for forcing blockbuster Rockets trade

It is still hard to get around the idea that Kevin Durant would be donning a Houston Rockets jersey next season. While Durant's trade was anticipated since mid-season, his move was anticipated to shift the power dynamics in the league, and the Rockets reaped the benefit.
The Suns and the Rockets pulled the trade on Sunday, sending Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to Phoenix. Houston also traded the 2025 10th pick and five future second-round picks. The NBA superstar found out about the trade when he was on stage, talking to Taylor Rooks at Fanatics Fest in New York.
During the fest, Kay Adams caught up with Kevin Durant and spoke about the trade. When Adams suggested that Durant already knew about the trade, the two-time NBA champion said that he didn't.
KD denied that the Suns fans would be heartbroken with his departure.
"I just felt like they wanted me to go," Durant said. "I am glad that we both got what they wanted and I got what I wanted so we can move on and they like to them going forward. I will always remember my time there and now we are gonna do something else."
It was one of the worst seasons of Kevin Durant's career, followed by a first-round exit in the 2023-24 season. Despite having three of the league's top elite scorers, the Suns suffered from poor team chemistry that ended their season without a playoff appearance.
Kevin Durant couldn't hold his excitement with agent after Houston Rockets trade
When Kevin Durant accepted the trade from Phoenix, one of his preferred destinations was Houston. The Suns respected Durant's preference, although many feel the Suns took a big loss.
A video of him and his longtime agent and friend, Rich Kleiman, went viral on the internet after the trade.
In a video published by Hoop Central on Sunday, the two-time NBA Finals MVP seemed very happy. Kleiman and Durant were seen dipping and sharing a big laugh.
One of the reasons Durant preferred joining the Rockets was because of their performance last season. They finished the regular season as the 2nd seed in the Western Conference with 52 wins.
The Rockets needed a great scorer to get over the hum, and who could have been a better choice than an all-time great scorer than Kevin Durant.
