"That's what Naruto did, and that's what I'm going to do" - Zion Williamson compares himself to popular Manga character, vows to shut down his critics

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson appears to be clear in his outlook towards proving naysayers wrong this season. Williamson shared how popular anime character Naruto Uzumaki inspired him to stay true to himself.

Zion Williamson is coming off a rather troubling year. Having missed the entirety of last season due to injuries that were exacerbated by bodyweight issues, Williamson faced harsh criticism.

However, the 22-year old appears to be in good spirits as he prepares to make his comeback. Having signed a massive five-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, Williamson has a lot to prove as well.

The forward shared his mindset and approach for the season in an interview with GQ, he said:

"No matter what the world is saying, I have to remember that I am who I am and stay true to that. That's what Naruto did, and that's what I'm going to do."

Williamson also compared his career trajectory to that of the anime character. Considering that Naruto Uzumaki started off as a fiesty upstart who enjoyed little success, the end result saw him as one of the strongest characters in the series. Referring to this, Williamson said:

"For a while, nobody took Naruto seriously. And then he went and trained with [master Shinobi] Jiraiya for three years, right? And he came back at 16 years old, goated.”

Whether this will hold true for Williamson is something we will have to be patient to see. As the star forward prepares to make his return, the New Orleans Pelicans will be glad to him bolstering their ranks.

What can we expect from Zion Williamson next season?

Zion Williamson in action against the LA Lakers

While the excitement behind Zion Williamson's return is justified, there are a few valid concerns that need to be addressed.

Williamson is coming off recurring foot injuries. Considering his explosive leaping ability paired with his enormous strength and size, the forward naturally exerts a lot of strain upon his body.

Reportedly, to keep Williamson's weight in check, the Pelicans have included certain weight-related clauses in his contract. Considering the massive value that the organization has placed on Zion, their eagerness to keep him on the court is unsurprising.

While on the floor, Williamson is a force to be reckoned with. Should he manage to stay healthy, we may see yet another All-Star season from the 22-year old.

Considering that the Pelicans have already broken through to the playoffs, Zion's addition will make them a legitimate threat.

The trio of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson could prove to be a tough puzzle to solve for their foes. Ingram has made a name for himself since coming out of LA and McCollum has also stepped outside of the shadow of Damian Lillard at New Orleans.

Edited by Virat Deswal