"That will make rest of the league shudder” – NBA analyst doesn’t expect LeBron James to go full throttle against Grizzlies 

Ahead of Game 2 of the first-round series between the LA Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, Chris Broussard shared what LeBron James' approach should be. He said James should take a step back and allow his teammates to take over the series against the second-best team in the West.

The Lakers and the Grizzlies are set to battle it out in Game 2 on Wednesday night. In Game 1 on Sunday, Los Angeles surprised with a 128-112 road win against a young and hungry Memphis team. James' team could capitalize on the momentum it had in the first game.

"LeBron doesn't need to send a message. ... He's LeBron James. He's got four rings. He's the all-time leading scorer. What message is he going to send in the first-round playoff series? None," Broussard said.

"Everyone knows what LeBron brings. This is what LeBron's approach should be, 'Let me get the others ... involved. Let me make Austin Reaves send a message. Let me make D'Angelo Russell send a message and AD ... AD needs to send a message. I want AD to be dominant and I want Austin Reaves to be him again.'

"That's what I think the Lakers should do. ... Let the other guys shine. ... That'll send a message. That'll make the rest of the league shudder."

The Grizzlies suffered a setback when Ja Morant injured his wrist after trying to drive over Anthony Davis. After Morant left, it was Reaves and Rui Hachimura who seized the moment to take over the entire game and lead the Lakers to a victory.

Reaves had 23 points and four assists, while Hachimura had 29 points off the bench.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Morant will miss Game 2 due to his wrist injury, leaving the Grizzlies trying to even the series without their franchise star.

What should LeBron James do in Game 2 against the Grizzlies?

As the Lakers try to take advantage of a shorthanded Grizzlies squad, all eyes are on LeBron James to lead the team to another victory. James had a decent Game 1 performance, however, it was a quiet game, with 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Los Angeles could take a 2-0 lead if James becomes more aggressive in attacking the basket. While Memphis has the current Defensive Player of the Year in Jaren Jackson Jr., it's more likely that he won't leave Anthony Davis on the defensive end.

Plus, the Grizzlies are without Kiwi center Steven Adams, who provides great rim protection.

