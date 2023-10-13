"The Drama Is The Drama": Myles Turner stunned as bottle hits Logan Paul with pinpoint accuracy during scuffle involving Dillion Danis

Most NBA players have been monitoring the upcoming boxing fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, including Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. In the most recent pre-match interview of both fighters, they got into an early scuffle but what amazed the former Texas Longhorn was the accuracy of the bottle throw to Paul coming from one of Dannis' camp.

The altercation began when Danis was having words while approaching Paul. The WWE star threw the microphone hitting Danis in the mid-section. Retaliating by hitting Paul directly in the head, Danis' camp followed through by throwing stuff at him including a water bottle.

In the video, one bottle nearly hits the bouncer before another hitting Paul which Myles Turner noticed in his recent post on the social media platform X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Drama Is The Drama But Lets Talk About The PIN POINT Accuracy By Dude With The Water Bottle," said Turner while sharing the altercation video.

Expand Tweet

The gash on Paul's head left fans asking if the fight would still happen but KSI confirmed that the show would go on.

Expand Tweet

This press conference brouhaha just stirred up the hype of the match. Logan Paul meets Dillon Danis this coming October 14 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Myles Turner is good to go for the 2023-24 season

The Indiana Pacers has been the home for Myles Turner for the past eight seasons. He is expected to earn $20.9 million for the 2023-24 season and a guaranteed $40.9 for the next two years with the Indiana Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton signed with the Pacers for a whopping $260 million contract that will employ him in Indiana until the 2028-29 season. With that, the cornerstone of the Pacers is set and the team sees Myles Turner as their center moving forward.

Averaging 2.3 blocks a game, Turner's interior protection has become valuable in this league as the Pacers look to make the playoffs. Getting some help in the interior, the team got Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks and Jarace Walker from the rookie draft. Jalen Smith is expected to back up Turner at the center position.

The Indiana Pacers will be opening the season on the road against Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards this October 25. Their first home game happens on October 28 when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers.