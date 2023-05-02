"The hell are you doing?"- Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Jordan Poole after a dismal series against the Kings 

The Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference semi-finals despite an underwhelming first-round production from Jordan Poole. After a gritty, seven-game series against the Sacramento Kings, Stephen A. Smith has laid out his concerns about Poole's abyssmal play so far.

In the first-round of the playoffs, the Kings made it difficult for the Warriors to advance to the next round. Poole, who wasn't much of a factor on the offensive end, struggled quite a bit. In his second playoff appearance, the Warriors guard showed significant signs of disappointment against a team that wasn't the best on defense during the season.

Smith had his chance to talk about how alarming Poole's recent play has been for the team. He discussed all of it when he came out as a guest on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru."

"Jordan Poole is who’s alarming me," Smith said. "Last time I checked, he got his bag. He’s getting paid. So I’m gonna call the man out: The hell are you doing? What was that performance in Game 6 – which is one of the most pathetic and putrid performances I’ve ever seen him put forward?

"Turning the ball over and being completely erratic and out of it. He’s more concerned about getting his points and showing what he can do, rather than playing winning basketball. In Game 7, he wasn't much damn better."

"So when I look at it from that perspective – you need this guy," he continued. "He’s talented. He’s not a scrub. He needs to be reminded of the days when he was trying to get to the NBA, so he can remember what it takes and make sure he’s doing all of those things – instead of just trying to showcase his ball-handling skills, his ability to hit perimeter shots and get to the hole and stuff like that.

"When everybody and your mother knowing you’re getting your shot blocked nine times out of 10. They’re waiting for him to come to the hole. They want him to pass up jumpers and come to the hole, just so they can smack it outta here.”

How did Jordan Poole perform in the first round?

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Five

Against the Kings, the 23-year old guard averaged 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Jordan Poole shot poorly from the floor as he only knocked down 33.8% from the field and 25.7 from the three-point arc.

While he had a decent outing in Game 4, where he scored 22 points as a starter, the flashy guard wasn't able to replicate his performance.

In their next series, which will be against the LA Lakers, Poole will have to step up his game to help Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors.

