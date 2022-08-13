NBA Rumors: Lakers "hopeful" former MVP will increase his corner 3-point shooting percentage next season

The LA Lakers have spent much of the offseason looking to move Russell Westbrook. With Westbrook still on the roster as training camp – their soft deadline to move him – inches closer, the team may be stuck with him. If they are unable to unload him, the team is hopeful that Westbrook can change his style of play to become a better fit.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the team wants the 2016-17 MVP can improve his corner 3-point shooting percentage. On a LeBron James-led team, being able to knock down uncontested 3-pointers is crucial.

Although he shot just 29.8% from 3-point range last season, Westbrook was better from the corner. He knocked down 45.1% of his corner 3-pointers, but did so on just 51 attempts. On his 214 3-point attempts from outside the corner, Westbrook shot just 26.2%.

If Westbrook remains in Los Angeles, he must commit to playing in the corner more often. While his percentage may decline with more attempts, it would serve Westbrook and the Lakers best for him to shoot more from the corner than the top of the key.

Westbrook, who is set to hit free agency after this season, would be best served to be more of a team player going forward. The fit between him and James may be awkward, but showing he is willing to do anything to win will help him in free agency. Thus far in his career, that has been a big knock on him.

Will Russell Westbrook remain with the LA Lakers?

From left to right: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Ironically, the biggest factor in Russell Westbrook remaining an LA Laker is Kevin Durant. If the Brooklyn Nets are unable to move Durant, they will likely keep Kyrie Irving. However, if they do move Durant, Irving will be made available, and the Lakers will be the top, and possibly only, suitor.

The longer this plays out, the less likely it is that Westbrook will be moved. Los Angeles, however, should be all in on pairing Irving with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The trio are a perfect fit, and a move for Irving will likely ensure that James extends his contract. Recently, the organization has seemed more willing to put all its chips on the table for Irving.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…) REPORT: The Lakers are now “willing” to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving.(via @Krisplashed REPORT: The Lakers are now “willing” to include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a potential deal for Kyrie Irving.(via @Krisplashed, nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…) https://t.co/hRvacdLbIG

If the Lakers are unable to acquire Irving, they could look to keep Westbrook to maintain cap flexibility next offseason. Westbrook, whether with Los Angeles or elsewhere, will have a lot to prove entering the season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein